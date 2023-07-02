This is what the federal government says about deterioration in public transport

The head of the Federal Office of Transport admits: “We have a crisis” – these trains should no longer run

Fewer direct trains and connections abroad as well as longer travel times: the Federal Office of Transport is upsetting many travelers with the first version of the future timetable. Director Peter Füglistaler defends the procedure – and says what mistake the SBB made.

BAV director Peter Füglistaler at the headquarters in Ittigen BE.

Bild: Severin Bigler

Peter Füglistaler has to take a lot of criticism. It was recently made public how his Federal Office of Transport (BAV) imagines the rail service from 2035. Despite high investments, things are getting worse in many places.

