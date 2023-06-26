This is what the most expensive rental apartment in Germany looks like from the inside

“Designed by J. Mayer H. – unique extravagance on 720 square meters”, this is how the real estate company Engel & Völkers advertises the most expensive rental apartment in Germany on Immobilienscout24. Engel & Völkers Berlin Mitte GmbH / Immobilienscout24

The basic rent for the most expensive rental apartment in Germany is 19,500 euros. The ancillary costs of the 720 square meter apartment add up to 2,280 euros.

The designer of the luxury apartment in Berlin-Mitte is the artist Jürgen Hermann Mayer.

Take a look at the apartment with its eight rooms, several balconies, roof terraces and its own sauna.

Anyone looking for a rental apartment in a major German city knows how high the rent can be. For one square meter, tenants nationwide have to reckon with 7.96 euros for existing apartments. For new-build apartments, that’s 10.88 euros.

And the most expensive rental apartment in Germany? A square meter costs 27.08 euros – almost two and a half times the average rent for a new apartment.

According to a survey by Immoscout, with an apartment area of ​​720 square meters, the highest rent (including rent) in Germany is 19,500 euros. The utility bill of 2,880 euros comes on top of that.

The apartment in Berlin-Mitte was designed by Jürgen Hermann Mayer, who also designed the monumental Metropol Parasol am Plaza de la Encarnacíon in Seville designed. The apartment has eight rooms, four bathrooms and a roof terrace with a sauna. Here you can take a look at the most expensive rental apartment in Germany.

The apartment is already noticeable from the outside

The house view of the luxury apartment in Berlin’s Jägerstrasse. Engel & Völkers Berlin Mitte GmbH / Immobilienscout24

The luxury rental apartment consists of a full floor and two other penthouses. It is located in the center of Berlin. Both the Friedrichstraße, the Gendarmenmarkt and the boulevard Unter den Linden are in the immediate vicinity.

A spacious main area with no defined function

Rolling elements serve as possible dividers in the main room. Engel & Völkers Berlin Mitte GmbH / Immobilienscout24

A large part of the apartment is the main room, which has no set function. It is littered with colored graphics. The space features rollable, interlocking elements that allow tenants to divide it into different areas.

There are seven bedrooms

The master bedroom with access to the balcony. Engel & Völkers Berlin Mitte GmbH / Immobilienscout24

In addition to the large main area, the apartment has seven bedrooms. With four en-suite bathrooms, some bedrooms are almost suite-like.

Kitchen block, fitted kitchen and several bathrooms

The master bathroom of the Berlin luxury apartment. Engel & Völkers Berlin Mitte GmbH / Immobilienscout24

The four bathrooms are equipped with underfloor heating and optionally with bathtubs or rain showers. In the main area there is a high gloss kitchen block and a tea kitchen – in addition to a fully equipped fitted kitchen.

Several balconies and roof terraces

The roof terrace with its green view of Berlin. Engel & Völkers Berlin Mitte GmbH / Immobilienscout24

With several balconies and roof terraces, the apartment allows different views of Berlin’s sights. Both the cathedral and the TV tower can be seen by tenants.

Private sauna on the roof terrace

Not common on the Berlin rental market. Engel & Völkers Berlin Mitte GmbH / Immobilienscout24

As a special highlight, the roof terrace also has its own sauna.

