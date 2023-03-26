Goodbye Matterhorn! Hello sneeze?

The new Toblerone packaging is here: the Matterhorn national symbol is replaced with a simpler mountain logo Because of the Swissness rules, the famous Swiss chocolate has to change its packaging. It is still unclear whether she will get through to the authorities – Toblerone is an “unclear case”.

Old versus new: the milk chocolate in the foreground shows the new, simpler mountain logo, the black chocolate in the background still shows the now forbidden mountain peak of the Matterhorn. Image: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

It is not the first packaging change in Toblerone’s long history, but it is a drastic one: The Matterhorn, which adorned the triangular chocolate for decades, has to go because of the Swissness rules and will soon be replaced by a simpler mountain logo. The US parent company Mondelez recently confirmed this to CH Media.