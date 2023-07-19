This is what the perfect email to an investor looks like

Hundreds of emails reach investors, often every day. With the right structure, founders can attract the attention they want. Getty Images

André Retterath is a sought-after man. He has received “thousands” of emails from founders in recent years, says the 30-year-old. Retterath is a partner at the Munich VC Earlybird and is therefore one of the most important contacts for young companies when it comes to raising money for a round of financing. Earlybird is one of the most active venture capitalists in Germany and is involved in fintech N26, the real estate exchange McMakler and the logistics portal Sennder, among others. It was not until spring that the VC closed a pot of money with 350 million euros, which is now to flow into startups.

