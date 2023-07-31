This is what thousands of Tesla owners really think about their Model 3

A Model 3 at the Supercharger, Tesla’s charging station. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

A Bloomberg poll found many Tesla Model 3 owners are disappointed in Elon Musk.

Still, 87 percent of respondents said they would consider buying a different Tesla for their next vehicle.

Here are some of the best and worst things respondents had to say about their Model 3.

One Bloomberg survey among more than 5,000 Tesla Model 3 owners found that many respondents have been disappointed in Tesla CEO Elon Musk since the last survey four years ago.

Many indicated that they Musk’s online presence and are very concerned about some of his controversial statements.

Still, owners were overall very positive about the Model 3 and said they plan to stay with Tesla.

Nearly 87 percent of Model 3 owners surveyed said they were considering a different Tesla for their next vehicle, while 96 percent said they were considering some type of electric vehicle.

However, some still had issues with their vehicles, and many raised safety concerns about Tesla’s autonomous driving technology.

Here are some of the best and worst things customers have told Bloomberg about their Model 3 — and autonomous driving technology.

The good am Model 3

“The best car I’ve ever owned.”

“The only fix I needed was for the loading door and they came to my house to fix it in a day and that was out of warranty. A great experience.”

“I love my car and plan to buy my wife a Tesla when she moves to the US. The safest cars on the road are Teslas.”

“Makes it almost impossible to consider buying another vehicle, especially an electric car.”

“Performance and mechanical reliability are surprisingly better than any other electric car. There is simply no comparison.”

The interior of the Model 3. Photo: Tesla

The critic am Model 3

“Many reliability problems follow a pattern. First Tesla claims they don’t exist, then the car is damaged trying to fix them. Window regulators have failed several times. Each time it was claimed there was no problem. Then when they checked they damaged the door once trying to slam it shut while leaving the window open and the second time they cut through the interior trying to replace the actuator. Both times I had to wait 10 days for them to fix their own error.”

“The wheel arch is rusting and Tesla claims this is normal. This is the first time I’ve seen a wheel well rust on the 5 or so cars I’ve owned in the past.”

“I haven’t been able to use USB storage or charging for years, the HVAC system doesn’t work properly in temperatures above 0 degrees, the rear inverter exploded while parking, some trim pieces fell off.

“The car has not been drivable for 3 months. The air conditioning hasn’t worked for over a year. Very dissatisfied.”

“The worst car I’ve ever owned. Appears to have been assembled by a 6 year old. Drunk. With one hand tied behind his back. Scrap metal.”

Autopilot and autonomous driving

“I definitely feel safer riding it. He’s not perfect, but neither am I, and we complement each other’s weaknesses. He has faster reaction times and sees better (360 degrees).”

“People’s risk profiles are understandably different, but when autopilot is used properly and expectations are realistic, it’s excellent and much safer.”

“It’s dangerous and this man needs to be stopped.”

“This $10,000 option was clearly a fraud and should be treated as such by regulators.”

“Phantom braking is a scary experience that severely affects confidence in FSD. I just don’t trust him and want a refund.”

“My wife describes Autopilot and FSD like this: ‘Your car drives like a drunk old man.'”

“FSD is nowhere near safe enough to be used on public roads without 100 percent attention. With drivers relying on the hype rather than reality, I think this will likely create unsafe situations for everyone sharing the road.”

