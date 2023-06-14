This is what you need to know about Austria as a startup country

Austria is a location for unicorns like Bitpanda and Gostudent. But what advantages does the country have for startups? And who are they getting the most money from?

The city center of Vienna is the location of many startups, scaleups and unicorns Sylvain Sonnet/Getty Images

A startup in Austria There are many advantages and disadvantages to founding a company – apart from good schnitzel every day and a fantastic quality of life. Germany and Austria both have a flourishing start-up scene and offer attractive framework conditions for prospective founders. But what makes our neighboring country interesting for founders? What should young entrepreneurs consider? We’ve looked at some of the biggest differences.

Central location with small market size

Austria only has slightly more inhabitants than the federal state of Lower Saxony: 9.1 million citizens live here – a manageable number, in contrast to its large neighbor with its more than 84 million people. And yet: Some of the greatest success stories of the European start-up scene have their origin here.

The crypto trading platform Bitpanda, for example: the fintech was founded in Vienna in 2014 and rose in early 2021 after a 142.5 million euros Investment became the country’s first unicorn – so it was valued at more than one billion US dollars. Only a short time later, the fintech collected Record investment of 220 million euros and reaped a whopping valuation of 3.6 billion euros.

One year after Bitpanda also climbed the Gostudent learning platform from unicorn status to the league of the three billion euro valuation. Gostudents location: Also Austria.

What makes the country so attractive? “Due to the small size of the market, Austria is a strategically good place to test products and services without too much investment,” says Thomas Schweinberger from the Austrian Business Agency (ABA), the Austrian location agency.

According to Schweinberger, Austria is therefore a good test market for the entire DACH region, in which around 100 million consumers live. At the same time, it is the most central EU market with good conditions for new products: “With an economic output of around 150 percent of the EU average, Vienna is one of the most prosperous regions in Europe and has a high purchasing power,” says Schweinberger.

Money for research funding at federal level

According to Schweinberger, Austria’s combination of direct and indirect research funding is unique when it comes to financial support. First, according to the ABA spokesman, there is a research tax premium of 14 percent that applies without cap and to all costs incurred in a research and development project. “On the other hand, the research promotion agency is the only organization at federal level to offer attractive direct funding programs for research projects that cover up to 70 percent of the costs of start-ups,” says Schweinberger. These are available in combination as direct grants and in the form of subsidized loans.

In addition, startups also receive support from the federal development bank, Austria Wirtschaftsservice (AWS). The AWS offers high-tech startups pre-seed and seed programs, loans on good terms, as well as grants, start-up funds, incubators and accelerators.

who gives money Hansi Hansmann and Speedinvest

Who else can startups turn to when looking for money? In total there were 127 financing rounds in Austria last year. More than half of this was financed by investors headquartered in their own country. The following stood out as particularly active: the AWS Gründerfonds, the Business Angel Hansi Hansmann with its startup portfolio Hans(wo)men Group, IST Cube (the venture fund for life science and tech startups from academia), and the two early-stage VCs Tecnet Equity and Speedinvestas well as the European investor association European Super Angels Club.

However: If a startup has outgrown the Austrian market, it could encounter bottlenecks in financing rounds. As the Ernst & Young (EY) startup barometer, there are hardly any financiers in Austria who provide the domestic startups with the capital they need for scaling and internationalization. The volume of financing is therefore still dominated by foreign investors: more than two thirds come from purely foreign investor groups. According to EY, there is a dependency on foreign investors in Austria as a business location, especially for larger financing rounds in the double-digit million range.