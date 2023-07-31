This is what you need to know about the e-vignette

Anyone who no longer wants this can switch to an e-vignette from August 1, 2023. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

From August 1, anyone who wants to can also buy the motorway vignette in digital form. The most important questions and answers.

This content was published on July 31, 2023 – 11:00 am July 31, 2023 – 11:00 am

SRF/SDA/mcep; abes

Other languages: 2 (de original)

Why is? The federal government is launching a new digital vignette. You no longer stick this to the windscreen, you register online. The vignette is now no longer linked to the vehicle but to the number plate.

The change is particularly worthwhile for owners of several vehicles with changing numbers. But anyone who buys a new car also benefits because the vignette is no longer attached to the vehicle but virtually to the number. The annoying scraping is no longer necessary.

How does the e-vignette work? The program is voluntary. If you want, you can continue to rely on the conventional adhesive vignette. Nothing has changed in terms of price either. As before, the e-vignette costs 40 francs. You can register via a federal portal.

According to the responsible Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG), a one-time change of license plates per e-vignette is possible, a maximum of two e-vignettes can be purchased. Like the vignette sticker, it is valid for 14 months (from December 1st of the previous year to January 31st of the following year).

Click here to register the e-vignetteExternal link.

How is this controlled? As the federal government has announced, the e-vignette is based on spot checks. “During an inspection, the license plate of the vehicle concerned is compared with the database of registered license plates. This is done using an app,” said the BAZG on request.

Last year, the cantons issued around 18,000 fines for a missing vignette. It is questionable whether the risk of fraud increases with the e-vignette. The Federal Council has already secured itself once before: Should abuse increase in the future, automated controls would become an issue, he writes.

Why is the vignette coming now? In 2013, the people at the ballot box rejected a price increase for the motorway vignette to CHF 100. Three years later things got moving again when the CVP (today: Die Mitte) submitted a motion for an e-vignette.

The Federal Council also spoke out in favor of it. In 2020, both chambers then approved a decision to that effect. Switzerland is thus catching up with other countries such as Austria, which already have a digital vignette.

Is there criticism? Proponents have always spoken of a simplification – especially for people from abroad, who account for about a third of all vignette purchases. The citizens, on the other hand, were more skeptical. The SVP feared surveillance by the state and gradually Introduction of mobility pricingExternal link. The Federal Councilor at the time, Ueli Maurer, therefore spoke in 2020 of a “good Swiss compromise” that had been found with the dual solution of adhesive vignette/e-vignette.

Is this the end of the sticker? In 1985, Switzerland was the first country to introduce a motorway vignette. The federal government sells around 10 million units a year. According to a statement from 2020, the state government assumes that the income from the e-vignette will be about the same as with the previous system.

So for the time being everything stays the same. However, there is a small back door: If less than ten percent of the proceeds are accounted for by the conventional adhesive vignette, Parliament has decided, it will be stamped out, and in future there will only be the digital form.

In accordance with JTI standards

More: JTI certification from SWI swissinfo.ch

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

