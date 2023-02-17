Home Business This is why emerging countries have been attracting record capital since 2001
Business

This is why emerging countries have been attracting record capital since 2001

by admin
This is why emerging countries have been attracting record capital since 2001

Bank of America has renamed it “Em Euphoria”, where Em stands for emerging markets. In this first glimpse of 2023 (but actually starting from October) South America, Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe seem to have become the Eldorado of investors. For example, the survey that Bank of America conducts among global managers shows that in February there was the greatest diversion of capital in favor of funds dedicated to emerging countries since at least 2001 (when the survey began). The variation…

See also  Petrol and diesel, the price drops: here's how much it costs per liter and the four best apps to find the cheapest distributors

You may also like

Huang Jian: The valuation of the equity market...

Does Carfagna blow Calenda’s place? The Third Pole...

Tesla recalls over 300,000 cars: Full Self-Driving Beta...

The central bank and the China Banking and...

The Alpine of F.1 introduces itself. De Meo:...

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index falls...

Enel, in 2022 the connections to green plants...

Resolution 25 of 02/15/2023 – Position Director of...

Hong Kong Stocks Midday Review: Hengke Index fell...

Single check payment February: the date. With increases...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy