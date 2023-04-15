Low lives in a tiny house made out of old shipping containers. Living Big In A Tiny House

The 43-year-old psychotherapist and trained architect Fabian Low lives in a tiny house made of shipping containers. His house is located just outside the New Zealand city of Auckland and is surrounded by lush nature. According to his own statements, he paid around 125,000 euros for the construction. It was exhausting and unfamiliar to live in a small house, but Low had no regrets.

Fabian Low grew up on an island off the mainland of Singapore. Today he lives in a tiny house in the valleys of New Zealand. The 43-year-old psychotherapist moved to New Zealand when he was 15 to attend boarding school. He has called the island home ever since.

Before working as a psychotherapist, Low was an architect. He received a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Lincoln University in 2004 and a master’s degree in urban design from the University of Auckland in 2010.

Low said he dreamed of designing a tiny house after watching several videos on the YouTube channel „Living Big In A Tiny House“ had viewed. He started working on the house in July 2020. “When I found out about container homes, I thought it was a novel way of living,” he said, adding that “he’s not a fan of big spaces” and prefers “to live simply.”

Low has fulfilled his dream. Living Big In A Tiny House

Low lives in the valleys of Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city. Appearances can be deceiving – although his home is surrounded by lush natural scenery, it’s only a ten-minute drive from the city. The location makes it easy for Low to drive into town where he works.

Low said he spent around NZ$222,000 to build the house. He hired Shaye Boddington, a New Zealand contractor, to build his home. It only took two months for the shell to be completed.

He designed the architecture and interior of the house himself. “I thought it was a good time to start my studies,” says Low, referring to his architectural training.

The Tiny House has a total of 30 square meters. Living Big In A Tiny House

Obtaining land for his home was one of the most difficult parts of the building process, Low said. In January last year he finally found a piece of land to lease. While he owns the house, he has an informal lease with the owner of the property.

“I had no land and was pretty much homeless. I lived with my sister,” Low said, adding that it took him two months to finally work out an informal lease with the landowner. Just outside Low’s house is a farm and garden where he – along with his neighbors – raises livestock, including chickens, alpacas and goats.

The property viewed from above. Living Big In A Tiny House

Before the house was built, there was nothing on the land but a chicken coop, Low said. In addition to landscaping the area, Low also worked to put the home’s amenities in order. “I had to think about how to get electricity, water, sewage and plumbing in the house,” Low said, adding that it took a lot of troubleshooting and help from his friends.

Living in a tiny house was a challenge, especially since he had to make the house work, which required a lot of maintenance. Low said it took about three months to “fix” his house.

“It was a lot of work. I felt very exhausted. I even thought, ‘Why am I doing this? This is madness,'” he said. His partner Stephanie, who lives with him part-time, helps tend the garden and farmland.

One of the most striking things about Low’s house is the spacious outdoor deck

The terrace invites you to linger. Living Big In A Tiny House

Low wanted his home’s design to blend in with its surroundings as seamlessly as possible. The outdoor terrace overlooks the expansive lawns, making Low feel like the space is his “personal park.” “I enjoy the accessibility I have to the environment,” says Low. He added that he enjoys camping and being outdoors.

Parts of the house are equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow a panoramic view of the natural landscape. In addition, the terrace is equipped with an outdoor kitchen, in which Low cooks aromatic Asian dishes.

While Low initially found living in a tiny house difficult, he’s grown to love it. He acknowledged that living in shipping container homes just isn’t an option for many people, particularly those living in high-rise apartments in his birthplace, Singapore. But he believes that shouldn’t stop them from making these spaces their own.

Low added that it only takes a little creativity to personalize and make your home multifunctional. “Let the space express your story. It’s not about the size, it’s about how you use the space,” he explained.

