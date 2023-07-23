This online marketing agency is revolutionizing marketing for German…

S&P Consulting GmbH

Nowadays, if you want to survive as a service company, you need effective marketing strategies to assert yourself against competitors and to win new customers and employees. Digitization enables a variety of modern advertising options, the potential of which many companies in Germany have not yet fully exploited.

The remedy is here Online-Marketing-Agentur S&P Consulting GmbH. Above all, the agency supports local service companies in acquiring more customers and employees via the Internet and in promoting digitization in Germany for these companies.

Her clients include tax & law firms, photographers, doctors, real estate agents and other companies with a local connection.

Sustainable growth for local service companies through this 3-step plan

S&P Consulting GmbH supports local service companies to gain more customers and employees through online marketing and to expand their competitiveness in the long term.

“Effective online marketing is the No. 1 secret weapon for local service companies in Germany. Despite the declining purchasing power, it is possible to win new customers every day and even during the shortage of skilled workers, qualified specialists can be hired,” says Jonas Strambach, founder and shareholder of S&P Consulting GmbH.

His mission: to digitize over 1,000 local service companies in marketing by 2026.

