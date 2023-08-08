This photo shows what Elon Musk’s house looks like

A 2021 photo shared with Insider appears to show Boxabl delivering a casita to SpaceX. Jorge Ramirez 9:44

Walter Isaacson has shared a peek inside Elon Musk’s $50,000 home.

The photo shows Musk’s kitchen and part of his living room.

The billionaire said in 2020 he “didn’t want to own a house” and later said he rented a house from SpaceX.

Walter Isaacson gave people a glimpse of Elon Musk’s $50,000 home on Sunday.

The biographer posted a photo on X

“In 2020, Musk decided to sell his five grand homes and use this spartan two-bedroom home in Boca Chica, Texas as his primary residence. This is where we met and he was sitting at this wooden table talking on the phone,” wrote Isaacson, who accompanied Musk for almost three years. on Xthe platform formerly known as Twitter.

The biographer said he will explain why Musk decided to sell his other homes in his book about the billionaire, which is due out on September 12. The billionaire has said in the past that he wants to sell his holdings to fund his plans to one day build a colony on Mars.

External content not available

This is how the Tesla CEO lives:

The photo appears to show Musk’s kitchen and part of his living room at his home near the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. In the Isaacson picture, Musk appears to have a katana sword on his coffee table, as well as some sort of rocket-shaped object or sculpture, and a handful of games. Hanging from a chair is a Tesla jacket in “plaid mode” that Musk has been photographed wearing before.

The billionaire who is a sci-fi fan also has one Poster from a sci-fi magazine called Amazing Stories hanging over his kitchen table.

Walter Isaacson shared a photo from Elon Musk’s home. Courtesy of Walter Isaacson

Here’s a better look at the poster on his wall that’s currently up Posterazzi.com for 32.83 US dollars (around 30 euros) is offered as a print. The cover features Henry Gade’s sci-fi story Liners of Space, with artwork depicting spaceships for mass transportation – a throwback to Elon Musk’s grand plans for the SpaceX Starship rocket, which he says he will use to carry people to and from the United States Mars wants to promote.

A screenshot of the Posterazzi bid for an Amazing Stories poster featuring the sci-fi story Liners of Space. Posterazzi.com

It’s not the first time we’ve gotten a glimpse into Musk’s personal life. Last year, the Tesla CEO shared a photo from his bedside table on X, showing several cans of decaffeinated coke and what appeared to be a replica handgun.

External content not available

Here’s how Musk’s living situation has changed over the years:

In 2020 quit Musk indicated that he will “sell almost all of his physical possessions” and will also “own no house.” Weeks later, five of his homes were listed for sale on Zillow. Musk sold his last home in 2021 for $30 million after saying he’s renting a $50,000 home in Texas from SpaceX.

Business Insider previously reported that a Boxabl prefab house named “Casita” had been delivered to SpaceX. At the time, Musk denied living in the modular home, saying he lives in another small house in Texas. In July 2022, however, he said in a podcastthat he owns a boxabl and uses it as a guest house.

Musk’s current abode appears to be less swanky than some of his previous homes, where the billionaire was known for throwing lavish parties, including a Gatsby-style event. In 2020, Kanye West, a longtime acquaintance of Musk, shared a photo from one of Musk’s homes. The photo showed the two men in what appeared to be a large room in front of a glass wall in which stood a life-size replica of a robot.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the billionaire is also in the process of building another house for himself in Texas. Last month reported the paperthat a Tesla project, which led to an internal review at the company, could be a glass house for Musk. earlier this year reported the journalthat Musk is building a corporate town called “Snailbrook” in Texas and has plans to build a private estate for himself on the site.

External content not available

