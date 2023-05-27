Home » “This price war will cost many bicycle dealers their existence”
“This price war will cost many bicycle dealers their existence”

“The delivery bottlenecks of the pre-suppliers have been resolved, backlogs and partially finished products are now being finished, go to the dealer – and usually have to be paid immediately or very quickly,” says Peschke. In addition, the weather was too cool, but the bike shop works like an ice cream shop: “Without the sun, nothing works,” says Peschke. The result is red pen actions in many places. In order to get capital quickly, many bicycle dealers would now “panically” lower their prices.

