This railway connects Switzerland and Italy across the Alps for the first time

The new cable car “flies over” the Theodul glacier over a distance of 1.6 kilometers. Zermatt Bergbahnen AG

The new cable car between the Klein Matterhorn near Zermatt and the Testa Grigia in Italy makes it possible to cross the Alps from Switzerland to Italy and vice versa without getting your feet wet. The new offer is primarily aimed at wealthy guests from Asia, who can travel from Italy to Northern Europe.

Since July 1st, holiday guests have been able to travel from Zermatt in Switzerland via the Klein Matterhorn at 3883 meters to Breuil-Cervinia on the Italian side of the Matterhorn. Or the other way around. Dry feet and without skis.

“This is a new gateway to Swiss tourism,” says Markus Hasler, Director of Zermatt Bergbahnen (ZBAG).

“It opens a new path for tourists from Asia, for those arriving from the north via Germany and for those coming from Italy from the south and traveling on to France after visiting Rome, Florence or Venice. “

The new section connects the Klein Matterhorn (Matterhorn Glacier Paradise) and Testa Grigia /Plateau Rosa on the Swiss-Italy border. matterhornalpinecrossing.com

The gondolas of the new cable car, called the Matterhorn Glacier Ride, hover over the Theodul Glacier on the 1.6 kilometer route. The 363 meters in altitude are overcome without intermediate masts.

Mass and Asia tourism

The Zermatt tourist office, one of the most famous holiday resorts in the world thanks to the Matterhorn, is very happy: “The Asian markets recovered well in 2023. Holidaymakers from Southeast Asia, especially South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand, visit Zermatt increased again, even if some markets like Japan and China still need some time,” says director Daniel Luggen.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, Asian tourism accounted for 14.65% of the total volume of Swiss tourism. In 2021, it bottomed out at 0.8%. In 2022 it had already risen again to 5.28%.

An even more marked increase is expected for 2023, even if current figures are missing. The fact is that Zermatt hasn’t seen so many Asians for a long time.

2023 is supposed to be the year of Asian tourism. But is mass tourism still welcome in a posh town like Zermatt?

“We don’t want large groups. The place would prefer families or small groups,” says Bergbahn boss Hasler, basing himself on market reactions from representatives of Swiss tourism in Asia. “The price is crucial,” he says.

Zermatt and the Matterhorn, whose silhouette contributes so much to the village’s reputation. Francisco Martinez / Alamy

240 francs for a return trip

With the high price of 240 francs for a return trip from Zermatt to Breuil-Cervinia, the trip is not aimed at mass tourism. But the price of 156 francs for the one-and-a-half-hour one-way trip doesn’t deter everyone.

“We did simulations. That’s exactly what Zermatt is aiming for: between 100 and 150 people per day is ideal.” The mountain railways in Zermatt count between 8,000 and 9,000 guests a day in the high season: “A few hundred more won’t throw us off track,” says Hasler.

The Testa Grigia station will be connected on the Swiss and Italian sides by two autonomous installations and a rail system to allow the cabins to be exchanged between the two cable car systems.

Although located directly on the Italian border, the connection to the valley station of the Matterhorn Glacier Ride is entirely on Swiss soil. Thanks to this station at 3458 m above sea level. M. the connection between the Italian and the Swiss part is only a few meters away.

From 2024, after the commissioning of a new gondola, which is currently being built from Zermatt, travelers with suitcases will be able to make their transit easier with two luggage transports per day in both directions.

Italy wants to copy Switzerland

In Italy, the outdated gondola lifts are no longer up to date. Now the Swiss example has also given ideas to the autonomous region of Valle d’Aosta, in which Breuil-Cervinia is located. She now wants to renew the connection between the winter sports resort and Testa Grigia on the Italian-Swiss border.

The hypermodern valley station of the new cabins on the Swiss side (visualization). Zermatt Bergbahnen AG

Switzerland has prudently ceded a piece of land on the Italian-Swiss border so that the Testa Grigia arrival station can be expanded on the Italian side. Now the permits have to be obtained, especially from Bern, which controls the new customs crossing that was created this summer.

Swiss tourism will benefit from this. Incidentally, Switzerland paid for the entire new facility from the Klein Matterhorn to the finish in Testa Grigia, which is 60 million Swiss francs.

“An investment in the future,” calculates Hasler and is happy to be in the black after the difficult years of Covid-19, when Italy closed its ski slopes throughout the lockdown.

The director of the Zermatt mountain railways believes that it could be interesting for local and Swiss guests to shop on the Italian side, enjoy Italian gastronomy or play golf in Breuil-Cervinia via this international cable car connection.

The village of Breuil Cervinia. The Matterhorn looks a bit different from the Italian side. Credit: Francesco Bonino / Alamy Stock Photo

The new connection makes the Zermatt-Cervinia ski area the second longest in the world with 540 km of slopes. And snow conditions permitting, the longest downhill ski race in the world across the Swiss-Italian border will take place here in November.

The race track is 5 km long and has a 1000 m difference in altitude from the Little Matterhorn to Lake Cime Bianche. An absolute record both in terms of length and duration of the race.

Edited by Virginie Mangin, translated from French by Christian Raaflaub

