This start-up automates the factories of the middle class

WirtschaftsWoche: Dirk, Martin, Tobias, you have one minute in the elevator with a potential donor. What’s your elevator pitch?

Vacuum cleaner robots drive through millions of households: They are highly complex, but can be set up very easily. We bring this thought to factories. So far, if companies want to use autonomous transport robots, service providers have usually taken on the complex and expensive setup. We, on the other hand, manufacture robots, develop their software for navigation and fleet management and an app for users – as a complete solution. Our customers don’t have to stick guidelines on the floor. You only need cellular or WiFi. The robots scan the environment and move freely over the area after just a few hours. We automate the processes with sensors and chips on machines: If a machine has manufactured a certain number of products, the robot receives a signal and picks them up.