This start-up shows how digital healthcare can work

JEvery sixth couple in Germany is unintentionally childless. Medical support is often the focus of fertility treatment – psychological support can be just as important.

Psychologist and psychotherapist Sally Schulze specializes in gynecology and has advised many parents in the baby intensive care unit and couples with an unfulfilled desire to have children. One problem kept coming up: psychological counseling is rarely available when those affected need it – for example in the evening or at the weekend.

This is how the idea for an online platform was born that combines information that can be called up at any time with personal advice in video consultation hours and webinars. Schulze brought the management consultant Vera Claas and the computer scientist Mischa Zöller into the team, and together they founded Mentalstark GmbH in 2021.

Twenty trained psychologists now work for the Frankfurt start-up, creating content for the website and looking after customers. So far, the offer has been limited to the topic of wanting to have children; other areas of gynecology, such as endometriosis, are to follow later.

“We noticed relatively quickly that there really is a market,” says co-founder Claas in an interview with “Gründerszene”. In a study by the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, almost two-thirds of the unintentionally childless men and women stated that psychological counseling would be helpful for them – that’s extrapolated to more than a million people.

In addition, there are around four million women in Germany who suffer from endometriosis or PCO syndrome, a hormone disorder. Each topic is a niche in itself, but according to founder Schulze, ten percent of women could be interested in what Mentalstark has to offer.

Blended care instead of purely digital offers

Unlike many other telemedicine platforms, the start-up relies on so-called blended care – i.e. the combination of digital and personal elements. Fertility clinics pay a flat rate in order to activate the offers for their patients.

Alternatively, customers can also buy their own access, which costs between 15 and 20 euros per month, depending on the duration of the subscription. So far, there is no subsidy from the health insurance company.

According to the founders, Mentalstark currently has around 1,000 users. In addition, there are contracts with twelve partner clinics – i.e. almost a tenth of all fertility clinics in Germany. “Some customers just test us and jump off again after the four free weeks. But those who survive the test phase often stay longer than a year,” says Claas.

Because: The platform also offers further care after the desired period of time, both for a possible pregnancy and for life without children. “We are firmly convinced that having children does not make you happier per se,” says Schulze. It is not about getting pregnant at any price, but about looking after families in a sensitive phase of life in the best possible way.

Bootstrapping instead of a round of financing

In order not to have to give up any influence on the strategic orientation of the start-up, the founders have so far relied on bootstrapping and have not brought any external investors on board. Instead, the Unibator from the Goethe University in Frankfurt, funding from the state of Hesse and income from public projects, for example with the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, helped with the financing. Last year, Mentalstark also won the Hessian start-up award, which is worth 12,500 euros.

Because this strategy also entails greater financial risks, only Schulze quit her full-time job in the team of three. Their co-founders continue to work in their actual jobs.

“If everyone in the team goes all in at an early stage, you need success quickly and you build up a lot more pressure,” says Claas. “It wasn’t the right path for us. It’s important to manage your strength well.” For the next steps towards scaling, there is one round of financing but definitely an option.

“We could imagine a round of fishing for this year,” says Schulze. “But there must be people who share our vision.” And that is: to make mentally strong known to every gynecologist in Germany and, in the best case, to be able to bill the health insurance companies as a digital health application (DiGA).

So far, however, legislation has stood in the way of this, according to which blended care offers are not yet part of the DiGAs. “But there are efforts that make us optimistic,” say the founders.

