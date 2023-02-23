Home Business “This time I really have to go to the sanctuary of Divine Love”, the cartoon on Luciano Nobili
“This time I really have to go to the sanctuary of Divine Love”, the cartoon on Luciano Nobili

“This time I really have to go to the sanctuary of Divine Love”, the cartoon on Luciano Nobili

Regional Lazio, the recount of the cards rewards Luciano Nobili. The cartoon

Affaritaliani.it publishes the ironic cartoon of the sage Yogananda Paramahnsa on the recount of the electoral ballots in Lazio that he is carrying Luciano Nobili in the regional council by overtaking in the sprint Pierluca Dionisi (he recovered 139 “lost” preferences, while the competitor only 76 after he had initially remained behind by 32 preferences in the February 13 polls).

A situation that will pick up Italy alive to two councilors (in addition to Luciano Nobili she had also been elected Marietta Tidei), lies theexit of Dionysus leaves Action of Calenda without any adviser. The announcement could arrive in the next few hours.

