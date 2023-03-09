This time, none of the manufacturers selling smart bracelets/watches was spared: all of them were planted

It is also a major category in consumer electronics. In the fourth quarter of last year, the experience of wearable products was also somewhat tragic.

According to a report from Canalys, in the fourth quarter of 2022,Shipments of wearable devices represented by smart watches and smart bracelets fell by 18% year-on-year.

Even from the perspective of manufacturers, none of the TOP5 Apple, Google, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Samsung was spared, and they all handed over their “report cards” with double-digit declines.

From the perspective of the whole year, there are only apples in the TOP5, and they have become the only seedlings that can maintain growth.

In addition, from the category point of view, basic bracelets seem to be declining, and basic smart watches that are slightly higher than bracelets are gaining higher and higher market shares.