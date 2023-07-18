This web standard is intended to connect messengers

The corporations can’t get past it. But where is the appeal for smaller providers like you with Wire, but also Signal, Threema, Line, the Matrix platform? Aren’t you afraid of getting lost in a standardized messenger world?

On the contrary, I believe that the opening of the exchange will give digital communication a whole new boost. Because MLS also enables, for example, simple digital and yet encrypted communication between the state and citizens, without them having to register with other niche services, which are therefore hardly used. Seriously, I’d rather win a small corner of a giant cake than own a muffin that I made myself but is limited in size.

