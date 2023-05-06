This will be new in the 2024 SBB timetable

More trains will soon be running to Ticino, Valais and Graubünden – but the new timetable also brings restrictions The timetable change is scheduled for December 10th. The SBB are expanding the offer between German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino. Due to many construction sites, there are also restrictions on travelers. Many international trains are cancelled. The overview.

The timetable will change again on December 10th. The offer will be expanded. Bild: Valentin Flauraud / Keystone

On Sunday, December 10th, it’s New Year’s Day for the railways again: the timetable change is imminent. Because the industry is still suffering from the loss of income during the corona crisis, the federal government wants to cut payments to regional transport and many cantons are saving, it will not bring any huge changes this year.