This woman took over a company at 24 because her father died

This woman took over a company at 24 because her father died

Anna Meusert took over the family business from her father in 2019.
It’s been three years since Anna Meusert had to completely turn her life around. In 2019, while Wehner was working as a banker at Sparkasse Schweinfurt, her father was dying. At that time he was head of the Planen Wehner company, which produces truck tarpaulins, among other things.

The company, founded and managed by the family in 1975, faces an uncertain future after his death. “When my father became seriously ill and it was clear that there was no cure, we convened a family council. My parents talked to my sister and me and asked us if we could imagine it,” says Meusert, now 28, looking back on that time in an interview with Business Insider. “After much deliberation, I finally said I’d try it.” She was just 24 years old then.

