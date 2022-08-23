Usually we have to contact the bank from time to time, after all, we need to handle some business, such as loans, card issuance, etc. Let me tell you that there are three major changes in banking this year. If you don’t understand these changes, they will have an impact on your interests. So, what are the three major changes? Let me take you all to find out!

bank savings

1. Bank deposits are not necessarily safe. In the past, everyone thought it would be enough to find a bank with a deposit insurance mark to deposit all the money, but the result was slapped by Henan Village Bank. Those village banks have a deposit insurance mark, and many people’s amount is also controlled at 50%. Within 10,000 yuan, an accident happened, and the money was still not taken back, why? Because the money did not enter the bank deposit system at all, but went directly into the pockets of the major shareholders, who have now gone overseas.

2. Time deposit interest rates begin to invert. Now the three-year term interest rate of a large state-owned bank is actually higher than that of the five-year term. This kind of thing is obviously unreasonable, but it really happened, because we are in a cycle of falling interest rates, and the banks themselves have no interest in long-term interest rates. The trend is not good. If the bank now pays high interest on the five-year term deposit, then when the interest rate drops further in the future, the bank will suffer a loss. At that time, the more people who deposit the five-year term deposit, the more the bank will lose, so the bank is only now The five-year interest rate will drop.

3. Large-denomination certificates of deposit have become difficult to find. Since the beginning of this year, there have been fewer large-denomination certificates of deposit. Recently, it has become more difficult to buy. If you want to buy, you have to make an appointment in advance. After making an appointment, you may not be able to grab it. Even if you grab it, the interest rate is not so high. Now large-denomination certificates of deposit with interest rates over 4% are almost impossible to find, and the interest rates of large-denomination certificates of deposit in some banks have even dropped to the same level as time deposits.

Bank financial projects are relatively safe, but not risk-free. The first three major changes in the above-mentioned banks are relatively important and should not be ignored. Of course, although there have been bank failures, the probability is relatively small. In addition, the interest rate of savings must also be clearly understood to see if it is cost-effective to apply for savings in the bank.