The high-tech provider is threatened with grounding Thommen Aircraft Equipment is overindebted, says the auditing company. The company denies that the problem has been fixed. The background remains unclear.

Thommen Aircraft Equipment builds flight instruments for aviation. (icon picture) Bild: Bruno Kissling

The instrument from the Thommen Aircraft Equipment (TAE) factory is Swiss high-tech for the aviation industry: Highly sensitive sensors measure altitude and speed and provide crucial information for the airworthiness of helicopters, for example. A good ten years ago, Russian investors took over the company. When the ownership situation no longer proved to be conducive to business, the shares went to a Zug holding company a good four years ago. The auditing company BDO has now identified over-indebtedness.