Home Business Thommen Aircraft Equipment: BDO determines over-indebtedness
Business

Thommen Aircraft Equipment: BDO determines over-indebtedness

by admin
Thommen Aircraft Equipment: BDO determines over-indebtedness

The high-tech provider is threatened with grounding

Thommen Aircraft Equipment is overindebted, says the auditing company. The company denies that the problem has been fixed. The background remains unclear.

Thommen Aircraft Equipment builds flight instruments for aviation. (icon picture)

Bild: Bruno Kissling

The instrument from the Thommen Aircraft Equipment (TAE) factory is Swiss high-tech for the aviation industry: Highly sensitive sensors measure altitude and speed and provide crucial information for the airworthiness of helicopters, for example. A good ten years ago, Russian investors took over the company. When the ownership situation no longer proved to be conducive to business, the shares went to a Zug holding company a good four years ago. The auditing company BDO has now identified over-indebtedness.

See also  Ariston arrives on the stock exchange: capital increase of 300 million

You may also like

Reference interest rate remains at 1.25 percent

Naples catches up with the country’s growth pace,...

Swiss flies back into the profit zone

The case of the Silicon Valley Bank and...

Postfinance boss Köng leaves: A turnaround in interest...

Ukraine, Tajani: “Italy the protagonist, Meloni in the...

High prices and climate change: fruit disappears from...

1TB storage video camera king!Mi 13 Ultra may...

What investor Markus Eberle says

High prices and climate change: fruit disappears from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy