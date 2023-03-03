The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that it is necessary to accelerate the construction of a network power and a digital China. General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly pointed out that to accelerate the construction of digital China is to adapt to the new historical position of my country’s development, fully implement the new development concept, cultivate new kinetic energy with informatization, promote new development with new kinetic energy, and create new glory with new development. Recently, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the “Overall Layout Plan for the Construction of Digital China” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”). From the overall and strategic perspective of the development of the party and the country, it proposed an overall strategy for the construction of a digital China in the new era, and clarified that digital China The guiding ideology, main objectives, key tasks and safeguard measures of construction. Building a digital China is an important engine for promoting Chinese-style modernization in the digital age, and it is a strong support for building new advantages in national competition. We must effectively unify our thinking and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, and strive to write a new chapter in the construction of digital China in the new journey of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way.

1. Fully understand the significance of accelerating the construction of digital China

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly made important expositions and put forward clear requirements on the construction of digital China; This is a major decision-making arrangement made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core to grasp the general trend of the development of the information revolution, based on the new journey of comprehensively building a socialist modernized country, and coordinating the two overall domestic and international situations. The issuance and implementation of the “Plan” is to implement the new deployments, new tasks, and new requirements put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China for the construction of digital China, and to transform the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee on the construction of digital China into specific practices and actual results.

Accelerating the construction of digital China is an inevitable choice to play the leading role of informatization and promote Chinese-style modernization. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that from now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a socialist modern power in an all-round way, realize the second centenary goal, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized that “there is no modernization without informatization” and “informatization is the accelerator and catalyst for the simultaneous development of the ‘four modernizations'”, which profoundly explained the internal relationship between informatization and Chinese-style modernization. At present, the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the major changes in the world unseen in a century, and the trend of the information revolution era have historically converged. The construction of a digital China has become a proper meaning and an inevitable choice for promoting Chinese-style modernization. How to use the construction of digital China to help realize the modernization of a huge population, the modernization of common prosperity for all people, the modernization of harmonious material civilization and spiritual civilization, the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and the modernization of peaceful development have become issues related to modernization. overall major strategic issues. The issuance and implementation of the “Plan” is to give full play to the driving and leading role of digital China construction, coordinate and promote the integration and application of digital technology in the whole process of economic, political, cultural, social, and ecological civilization construction, and better support economic and social development. Quality development provides an inexhaustible driving force for promoting Chinese-style modernization.

Accelerating the construction of a digital China is an inevitable choice to seize the commanding heights of development and build new advantages in international competition. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is in-depth development, and the balance of international power is undergoing profound adjustments. my country’s development is facing new strategic opportunities. General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized that informatization provides a favorable opportunity for my country to seize the commanding heights of a new round of development and build new advantages in international competition, and it brings a golden opportunity to the Chinese nation. At present, digital technology is increasingly becoming the leading force of innovation-driven development, starting a digital transformation with overall, strategic, and revolutionary significance, driving the transformation of human society’s production methods, reengineering of production relations, economic restructuring, and dramatic changes in lifestyles. How to adapt to the wave of the information revolution era, seize the historical opportunities of digital development, promote the upgrading and reconstruction of productivity and production relations, and lead the transformation of economic and social quality, efficiency, and power has become an important factor in determining the rise and fall of great powers in today’s era. The issuance and implementation of the “Plan” is to grasp the general trend, act proactively, seize opportunities, give full play to the advantages of the socialist system and the new national system, make good use of the ultra-large-scale market and massive data resources, rich application scenarios, and strong human resources. Improve the country’s comprehensive national strength and international competitiveness, and provide strong support for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Accelerating the construction of digital China is an inevitable choice to consolidate the party’s long-term ruling position and promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that our party, as the largest Marxist ruling party in the world, must always remain sober and firm in solving the unique problems of major parties in order to always win the support of the people and consolidate its long-term ruling position. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that if you cannot pass the Internet, you will not be able to pass the long-term governance; you must use information technology to promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities; be good at using Internet technology and information means to carry out work. In today’s world, for any country and political party, the Internet is an important governing condition, cyberspace is an important governing environment, informatization is an important means of governing, and the ability to use the Internet to govern the Internet is an important aspect and embodiment of governing ability. In particular, the widespread application of digital technologies such as big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain has brought new opportunities and challenges to the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. The issuance and implementation of the “Plan” is to grasp the new opportunities and challenges brought about by digital transformation, promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities through informatization, and continuously improve the party’s governance ability and leadership level.

Accelerating the construction of a digital China is an inevitable choice for deepening international exchanges and cooperation and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that building a community with a shared future for mankind is the future of the people of all countries in the world. General Secretary Xi Jinping stood at the strategic height of the future and destiny of mankind in cyberspace, faced the common problems of the world‘s Internet development, and creatively proposed the concept of building a community of shared future in cyberspace. How to grasp the development trend of human society towards a new era of digital civilization and move forward courageously towards the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind has become a strategic choice for the common destiny and well-being of mankind in the digital age. The issuance and implementation of the “Plan” is to accelerate the construction of a digital China, explore a digital development path with Chinese characteristics, create an open and win-win international cooperation pattern in the digital field, share the results of digital development with countries around the world, and contribute Chinese solutions to global Internet development and governance , build a community of shared future in cyberspace, and jointly cultivate new digital momentum for global development.

2. Accurately grasp the task requirements of the overall layout of digital China construction

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China sounded a new clarion call for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way. Facing the new era and new journey, we must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on the power of the Internet, focus on the clear work objectives and key tasks of the “Plan”, and follow the “solid foundation, empowerment Based on the overall framework of the “2522” construction of digital China, the “two foundations” of digital infrastructure and data resource system will be consolidated, and the overall layout of digital technology and “five-in-one” will be promoted. Integrate, strengthen the “two major capabilities” of digital technology innovation system and digital security barrier, optimize the “two environments” of digital development at home and abroad, strengthen the overall layout and overall promotion, and comprehensively improve the integrity, system and coordination of digital China construction.

Efforts will be made to consolidate the foundation for building a digital China. Open up the main arteries of digital infrastructure, coordinate and promote the construction and application of network infrastructure, computing power infrastructure, and application infrastructure, and focus on the development needs and characteristics of 5G, gigabit optical networks, IPv6, data centers, industrial Internet, and Internet of Vehicles , strengthen classified policies, and promote interconnection, joint construction and sharing, and intensive utilization. Smooth the circulation of data resources, build a national data management system and mechanism, build a national data resource library in important fields such as public health, science and technology, and education, enhance the supply of high-quality data resources, and strengthen the overall management and integration of data resources across regions, departments, and levels. Collect, comprehensively improve the scale and quality of data resources, and fully release the value of data elements.

Efforts will be made to deepen the comprehensive empowerment of digital China. Make the digital economy stronger, better and bigger, cultivate and expand the core industries of the digital economy, create an internationally competitive digital industry cluster, accelerate the innovative application of digital technology, empower the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, support the development and growth of digital enterprises, and promote the standardization and health of platform enterprises develop. Develop efficient and coordinated digital government affairs, coordinate and promote the digitalization of government affairs, and break the digital islands. Use digital technology to serve the transformation of functions of party and government agencies, system innovation, and process optimization, and integrate digital concepts and skills into the entire process of performance. Create a confident and prosperous digital culture, create and produce more positive, healthy, and positive online cultural products, implement the national cultural digitization strategy in depth, promote the innovative development of Chinese excellent traditional culture and digital technology, and meet the growing spiritual and cultural needs of the people. Build an inclusive and convenient digital society, focus on improving the level of digitalization in key livelihood areas such as education, medical care, employment, elderly care, and childcare, promote full access to public service resources in different regions and groups, accelerate the construction of smart cities and digital villages, and build a beautiful digital society. A new picture of life. Build a green and smart digital ecological civilization, strengthen the sharing and utilization of ecological environment data, promote the digital governance of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand, smart water conservancy construction, and intelligent comprehensive monitoring of natural resources, deepen the coordinated transformation and development of digital greening, and promote key industries and key regions , key infrastructure and other green and low-carbon development, form a green and low-carbon production and lifestyle, and promote the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.

Efforts will be made to strengthen the supporting capabilities of Digital China. Build a self-reliant and self-reliant digital technology innovation system, integrate cross-departmental and interdisciplinary innovation resources, improve the new national system for key core technology research under the conditions of a socialist market economy, accelerate the establishment of a technology innovation system with enterprises as the main body, and effectively grasp the initiative of digital technology development right. Build a credible and controllable digital security barrier, effectively maintain network security, improve network security laws, regulations and policy systems, enhance data security protection capabilities, strengthen personal information protection, and consolidate the national network security and data security protection system.

Efforts will be made to optimize the development environment of Digital China. Build a fair and standardized digital governance ecosystem, improve the legal and regulatory system, technical standard system, and comprehensive network governance system in the digital field, improve governance transparency and predictability, carry out standard development, and build a scientific, efficient, and orderly network management and governance structure. Build an open and win-win international cooperation pattern in the digital field, focus on high-level opening up, plan international cooperation in the digital field as a whole, establish an international exchange and cooperation system in the digital field with multi-level coordination, multi-platform support, and multi-subject participation, and actively participate in the international rules of cyberspace Formulate and build a high-quality new platform for open cooperation in the digital field, and jointly cultivate new digital momentum for global development.

3. Comprehensively strengthen the party’s leadership over the construction of digital China

Building a digital China is a major decision and deployment made by the Party Central Committee, and it is a long-term and arduous strategic task. We must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on cyber power, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, coordinate planning, overall deployment, and key breakthroughs, and give full play to all areas and areas. The enthusiasm, initiative, and creativity of the department have mobilized forces from all walks of life, strengthened the overall layout of the digital China construction, and injected strong impetus into comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.

Adhere to the party’s leadership and strengthen organization and implementation. Effectively implement the party’s leadership throughout all aspects and the entire process of digital China construction, and coordinate and promote the implementation of major mechanism innovations and major strategies for digital China construction. Promote the integration of resources and coordination of resources in all regions and departments, put digital work in a more prominent position, actively explore reform measures to adapt to digital development, sum up experience and practices that can be replicated and promoted in a timely manner, and jointly promote the construction of digital China to achieve practical results.

Adhere to overall planning and linkage, and improve the system and mechanism. Establish and improve the overall coordination mechanism for the construction of digital China, timely study and solve major problems in the development of digitalization, and accelerate the promotion of cross-departmental coordination and linkage between upper and lower levels. Promote all regions and departments to formulate implementation plans in accordance with the “Plan”, and do a good job in the implementation of major tasks and major projects to achieve results. The Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission will continue to monitor and evaluate the development of Digital China, optimize monitoring and evaluation methods, strengthen the overall research and judgment of digital development in various regions, evaluate the implementation effect, discover and coordinate solutions to problems arising in the implementation, and promote development through evaluation and promotion through evaluation. building.

Adhere to the guidance of planning and strengthen the guarantee of elements. Accelerate the coordination and matching of various policies in accordance with the deployment requirements of the “Planning”. Guarantee capital investment, guide financial resources to support digital development, and build an investment and financing system in which social capital effectively participates. Strengthen talent support, promote leading cadres and civil servants to accelerate the improvement of digital thinking, digital cognition and digital skills, improve the digital literacy and skills of the whole people, increase the training of innovative, application-oriented, and compound talents, and expand the talent team.

Adhere to comprehensive empowerment and create a good atmosphere. Strengthen the vitality and motivation of various subjects such as universities, research institutions, and enterprises to participate in the construction of digital China, cultivate and establish a number of digital China research bases, and comprehensively integrate and promote reform experiments. Successfully hold major events such as the Digital China Construction Summit, hold a series of high-level domestic and international events in the digital field, gather consensus from the industry and all walks of life, let the concept of digitalization take root in the hearts of the people, and let all the people build and share the fruits of digital development.

(The author is the deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department, the director of the Office of the Central Cyber ​​Security and Informatization Commission, and the director of the State Internet Information Office)