Thousands of dresses for less than six euros, Asos launches the Sample Sale portal

Asos responds to declining revenues by launching the Sample Sale platform

Asos has introduced a new online platform to sell its excess stock. The temporary site Asossamplesale.com offers a wide range of Asos branded products, including over two thousand men’s and women’s clothing items from e-tailer brands such as Asos Design e Asos Publishing. These items are available for just five pounds (about six euros), with discounts of up to 90%. The aim of the British group is to minimize inventories. At present, the site is only accessible to consumers in the UK.

As he writes Pambiancoin mid-June, Asos provided an update on its financial performance for the quarter ended 31 May, highlighting an 11% decrease in revenue to £858.9 million. This decline is reflected in a reduction of 14% in the UK, 4% in Europe, 15% in the US and 13% in the rest of the world.

