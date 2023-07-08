Home » Thousands of dresses for less than six euros, Asos launches the Sample Sale portal
Business

Thousands of dresses for less than six euros, Asos launches the Sample Sale portal

by admin
Thousands of dresses for less than six euros, Asos launches the Sample Sale portal

Asos responds to declining revenues by launching the Sample Sale platform

Asos has introduced a new online platform to sell its excess stock. The temporary site Asossamplesale.com offers a wide range of Asos branded products, including over two thousand men’s and women’s clothing items from e-tailer brands such as Asos Design e Asos Publishing. These items are available for just five pounds (about six euros), with discounts of up to 90%. The aim of the British group is to minimize inventories. At present, the site is only accessible to consumers in the UK.

READ ALSO: Berlusconi’s testament, “involuntary” assist. Forgetfulness makes Luigi rich

As he writes Pambiancoin mid-June, Asos provided an update on its financial performance for the quarter ended 31 May, highlighting an 11% decrease in revenue to £858.9 million. This decline is reflected in a reduction of 14% in the UK, 4% in Europe, 15% in the US and 13% in the rest of the world.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Ant Fortune says that there are work mistakes in the ranking of the list: the starting point is to better protect the rights and interests of investors for a more comprehensive presentation of the market - E-commerce - Payment / Fintech

You may also like

Aviation – Germany is Europe’s largest market for...

Car production in the EU: the Chinese Saic...

Citizens’ allowance: costs and bureaucracy instead of funding...

Gasparri: “Hostility robes towards the CDX. Now separation...

Financial industry – Commerzbank expects real estate business...

Peso Appreciates as Inflation in Mexico Confirms Downward...

Plunging Ruble: The Real Reasons and the Consequences...

Dell’Utri: “Here’s what I’ll do with the 30...

$205 billion money manager: 8 favorite stocks –...

Wall Street: S&P 500 collapses and is about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy