Threads: This has to happen for the meta stock to benefit

Meta started threads on Wednesday and attracted 30 million users in a matter of hours.

The Twitter competitor could give the meta stock a boost, depending on how its user base grows and how advertisers react.

If Threads can attract advertisers, meta-investors would have reason to rejoice.

Meta Platform’s new app, Threads, was launched to much media hype on Wednesday. Mark Zuckerberg said the product — Elon Musk’s Twitter’s closest competitor to date — attracted more than 30 million users within hours of launch. This number is likely to increase as existing profile information can easily be imported from Instagram, which attracts around two billion users per month.

However, for the product to have a meaningful impact on Meta stock, which is already up more than 132 percent this year, two things need to happen, according to Morningstar senior equity analyst Ali Mogharabi. “In terms of first impressions, the timing of Threads is impressive as it just followed Musk’s recent Twitter cuts,” he told Business Insider on Friday — but whether all of the disappointed Twitter users will go to Threads and stay there remains to be seen .

Morningstar maintains a fair valuation of $278 on Meta stock. The research firm has kept its guidance above $250 even when shares were trading below $100 after the Metaverse flopped last year.

User growth needs to keep up with Twitter

While Meta has yet to open the doors to advertisers on Threads, whether brands even want to jump in depends on how viable the app becomes as a competitor to Twitter. The number of users who have already flocked to Threads is impressive, but Meta has yet to make it interesting enough for people to interact with others on the platform and use the app on a daily basis.

“If Meta decides to monetize threads with ads, advertisers will want to see the user base grow to the level of Twitter,” Mogharabi said. In this way, should advertisers actually withdraw from Musk’s platform, Threads offers a viable new alternative. Twitter has more than 330 million monthly active users, and Mogharabi estimates Threads should show advertisers it’s on track to match that number.

Even if hundreds of millions of users download threads, it’s unlikely to have a significant impact unless everyone uses the platform on a daily basis. Mogharabi said he will wait and see if Threads’ user engagement can match that of Meta’s other two apps, Instagram and Facebook. “Advertisers want to see a high average daily user to monthly average user ratio, which is the percentage of users who are actually logging in on a daily basis,” he said.

If Threads becomes a key product for Meta, it would increase the appeal of the company’s entire portfolio of apps. Brands could streamline their advertising purchases by concentrating all resources in one place and targeting the user base of a single ecosystem. “We’ve always believed in one of Meta’s key competitive advantages: the flywheel of different apps,” he said. “They always attract more users, and with more users, more interaction, come advertisers. We never thought the launch of TikTok or anything else would threaten that flywheel.”

It can keep more users in this meta-ecosystem and offers advertisers to buy ads in one place. Mogharabi noted that Meta faces a major challenge in converting loyal Twitter users into enduring, regular Threads users. As this is a brand new product, Zuckerberg may need to limit advertising in the news feed to avoid impacting user experience.

“You don’t want to show too many ads and disappoint new users who then quickly come back to Twitter,” he said, “that could delay monetization of threads. It’s difficult to position Threads as a full replacement for Twitter, at least initially.” As of Friday, Meta stock was trading at over $292 per share and is up about 2.5 percent over the past week.

