Threads: What a leaked document reveals about the meta app

Metas Twitter-Alternative „Threads“

picture alliance / NurPhoto | Jaap Arriens

Instagram’s new app, Threads, already has more than 100 million users.

Now the company is apparently busy integrating content creators into the platform and is sending out a 13-page document with instructions.

In it, the company explains the app and upcoming features. Business Insider has the exclusive document. You can read it yourself here.

More than 100 million users have signed up to the app since the launch of Instagram’s Twitter alternative, Threads, on July 5. An early success, but the company is not resting on its laurels.

According to four creative industry insiders who wished to remain anonymous, Instagram may already be preparing to launch several new features, Business Insider learned from conversations. The platform is turning to select creatives and talent managers through its partnerships team with an onboarding document, a creator told Business Insider. Lia Haberman, an associate professor at the UCLA Extension, first reported on the document.

