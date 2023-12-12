Three $50,000 Powerball Prizes Won in Puerto Rico’s Last Drawing

Three $50,000 prizes from last Saturday’s Powerball drawing fell in Puerto Rico. According to the Electronic Lottery, the winning numbers of said draw were 5-25-26-40-60 and the red pin with the number 1. Meanwhile, in the Double Play draw the winning numbers were 8-14-23-29-37 and the red pin with the number 18.

“Double Play winner in Bayamón! The automatic play was made at the Santa Rosa Service Station. “Congratulations!” wrote the Electronic Lottery on its social networks.

Another of the winning tickets was sold at Kamilias Bakery, in Coamo. The winner made an automatic play. “Another Double Play winner! They took the prize through an automatic play sold at LA DE HERE located in Plaza Carolina,” it was added.

Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

