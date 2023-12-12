Home » Three $50,000 Powerball Prizes Won in Puerto Rico’s Last Drawing
Business

Three $50,000 Powerball Prizes Won in Puerto Rico’s Last Drawing

by admin
Three $50,000 Powerball Prizes Won in Puerto Rico’s Last Drawing

Three $50,000 prizes from last Saturday’s Powerball drawing fell in Puerto Rico. According to the Electronic Lottery, the winning numbers of said draw were 5-25-26-40-60 and the red pin with the number 1. Meanwhile, in the Double Play draw the winning numbers were 8-14-23-29-37 and the red pin with the number 18.

“Double Play winner in Bayamón! The automatic play was made at the Santa Rosa Service Station. “Congratulations!” wrote the Electronic Lottery on its social networks.

Another of the winning tickets was sold at Kamilias Bakery, in Coamo. The winner made an automatic play. “Another Double Play winner! They took the prize through an automatic play sold at LA DE HERE located in Plaza Carolina,” it was added.

Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

See also  Inflation, Fed and ECB ready to rise but perhaps we are at the end

You may also like

New Smart Meter Bases: Who Will Have to...

ECB rates, stop increases: today’s forecasts

What is the real reason for the rise...

Economists lower forecasts for 2024 after traffic light...

The ECB leaves rates unchanged. And she warns:...

Does the Federal Reserve send a dovish turn...

SNB boss in an interview – Have interest...

Prime Brokerage: Distinctions Among Financial Institutions

How Anti-Fraud Systems Work And How They Benefit...

What Is the Significance of a REST API...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy