China Business News 2023-03-22 15:58:49 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Recently, a picture related to “a large number of wealthy people are transferring money from the United States and Switzerland back to Hong Kong and Singapore” and “Hong Kong bank employees do not have holidays” has been widely reposted. Coincidentally, HSBC announced that three branches will be open 7 days a week on a trial basis, and the news continues to ferment. However, HSBC’s latest response stated that the bank’s continued operation of relevant branches for 7 days is related to the surge in the number of visitors since Hong Kong and the mainland have fully cleared customs.

Three branches of HSBC Hong Kong will try to open 7 days a week due to the surge in business volume