Buy and sell limiting surprises

The certificates, thanks to the protection, can be the best way to enter the race in the effervescent stock lists. Here are three solutions for those looking for protection and returns.

The investment for those who want to stay in the backyard

Anyone who wants to stay in the backyard has title a codice Isin DE000HC2YQ22 issued on January 12 by Unicredit. Pay over the next two years unconditional fixed monthly premiums of 0.60 euros. The potential return is 7.2% per annum, it has a 50% barrier. It means that in December 2025, at the time of expiration, if none of the three underlyings, Enel, Eni and Intesa Sanpaolo, has lost more than 50% with respect to the initial price, the certificate repays the nominal amount (one hundred euros).

If even one is below the barrier, the payback is lower and is measured on the performance of the worst. Starting from the end of the year, if on the established monthly dates, the value of the lowest underlying is equal to or higher than that of the issue, the certificate is repaid at the nominal value. The peculiarity of the investment is precisely in the recall mechanism. The prepayment level decreases by 5% every three observation dates: then, it gradually decreases from 100% down to 65%. In the event of a recall, the nominal value is refunded, plus the last premium of 60 centimes. The certificate closed slightly below par on Friday.

To surf the waves of the Nasdaq

The code certificate Father’s NLBNPIT1LT55 it should instead be of interest to those who were stunned by the Nasdaq’s performance at the start of the year. The underlying ones are Meta, Amazon and Netflix. The instrument issued by BNP Paribas pays conditional quarterly premiums of €3.10 (potential annual return of 12.4%). The security was issued on January 19 of the month and matures on January 17, 2025. Both the barrier and the one at maturity are placed 40% below the initial level. With the memory effect, uncollected premiums are placed in a piggy bank that opens when the worst of the underlyings rises, so as to be above the barrier on the date of recognition. Starting next summer, the certificate is also valued according to the possibility of early withdrawal: if the worst of the three underlyings is above the initial value, the certificate expires and is refunded with the addition of the quarterly premium. At maturity, the mechanism is similar to that of the first certificate. The purchase price (calculated on Friday’s close) is well above parity. Following the sharp rise of the three underlyings in recent weeks, the instrument is quoted at 106.3 euros.

China is close (but not too close)

One of the important themes of 2023 is the reopening of the Chinese economy. The foreseeable improvement can be followed remotely, with a good level of protection, through the certificate a codice Isin DE000VU1GGN3. The underlying are three major names in Europe’s luxury, Kering, Hermes and Richemont whose products are highly sought after by wealthy Chinese. The security, issued by Vontobel on 9 January, expires on the same day in 2025. In these two years it pays four bonuses of 2.5 euros each year if the worst of the three underlyings has not lost more than 35% at the reporting date. The potential annual return is 10%. Uncollected premiums are stored, ready to be disbursed in the event of a return of the underlyings above the indicated levels. At maturity, the barrier is deeper, reaching 55% capital protection.

Starting from the summer, the possibility of early repayment is triggered: the regulation provides that the worst of the three underlyings is above the initial value, but subsequently the recall barrier drops from 100% to 90%. As with the Nasdaq’s three titan certificate, Friday’s closing price was well above par at 103.2.