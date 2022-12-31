Three charts to understand asset performance in 2022: Global stock markets are underperforming and the dollar wins again



News from the Associated Press on December 31 (Editor Zhao Hao)2022 officially came to an end.

During this year, there have been many macro events that are impressive and even enough to be recorded in history: from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to the interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, from the energy crisis to the stock and bond crisis, from the global inflation to the recession warnings, all All this has made stock investors around the world almost breathless.

Against this background, most of the world‘s major stock indexes collectively recorded a decline, and the S&P 500 index hit the largest annual decline since 2008. Among them, the Nasdaq Composite Index among the three major US stock indexes was the worst The 33% annual decline suggests that growth stocks have lost their heat for 2021.

The key question now facing Wall Street is how close the Fed is to ending rate hikes. While the S&P 500 is already pricing in at least a mild earnings recession for now, higher borrowing costs and ongoing economic uncertainty could dampen potential gains for U.S. stocks next year, according to fair value models.

European stock markets are also in deep winter. Throughout the year, negative factors such as the energy crisis did not turn around, which further aggravated investors’ concerns. Looking ahead to next year, hopes for gains in European stocks were also further dampened by weaker economic expectations.

However, what is surprising is that the British FTSE 100 index closed slightly higher by 0.91% in 2022, outperforming other major stock markets for the first time in ten years. The analysis pointed out that many of the blue chip index’s constituent companies generate most of their revenue outside the UK, so the index as a whole can benefit from the decline in the pound.

As the year ends, if one were to pick one asset class to look back and outline the astonishing evolution of global capital markets over the past year, the answer must be: the U.S. dollar.

People can always see the strange “smiling face” of the dollar behind the double killing of stocks and bonds in the global market this year: the continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve are good for the dollar, the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is good for the dollar, and the raging energy crisis in Europe is good for the dollar… and Behind the out-of-control inflation in many places around the world, capital outflows from emerging markets, and debt defaults in fragile economies, there is an “invisible hand” with a strong US dollar all the way to fuel the flames!

After rising 6.38% last year to lead the global currency, the U.S. dollar index has risen 8.19% this year, the largest increase since 2015. If the U.S. dollar has not gradually fallen from its high level since the fourth quarter, showing signs of a weak upward trend, the U.S. dollar index’s rise this year would have been even more astonishing.

Only the Russian ruble was able to rival the US dollar for a time. After the Russian-Ukrainian conflict broke out, the exchange rate of the ruble against the U.S. dollar was once cut in half, but Russia then linked the settlement of natural gas trade with the ruble, which reversed the decline.

While the Federal Reserve raised interest rates frantically, the Turkish central bank continued to “go its own way” and cut the benchmark interest rate by 500 basis points during the year. As a result, the Turkish lira is down 28% against the dollar this year, on top of a 44% plunge last year.

Even though the U.S. dollar remains strong throughout the year, it still cannot hide the light of some commodities. Among them, nickel, natural gas, crude oil, agricultural products and other categories affected by the exchange’s liquidity events and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine were among the top gainers. Among them, LME nickel futures soared by more than 44% during the year, making it the “king of commodities” in 2022.

On February 24, 2022, as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated into a hot war, this struggle quickly turned into a war of attrition between Russia and the United States, the European Union and other Western countries. With the rounds of sanctions imposed by Western countries, crude oil, agricultural products, and industrial metals that are closely related to Russia and Ukraine have started skyrocketing prices, and Lunni and other markets have even seen destructive prices. The liquidity problem was not fixed by the end of the year.

The most miserable of the major commodities is the cryptocurrency. Among them, Bitcoin has fallen by more than 64% during the year, which is undoubtedly a spectacular year. Since the beginning of the year, a series of projects and companies in the currency circle have closed down, and the crisis of the leading exchange FTX is dragging down the entire currency circle.