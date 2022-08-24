On August 24, the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released the “Notice of the General Office of the General Office of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the General Office of the General Office of the National Energy Administration on Promoting the Coordinated Development of the PV Industry Chain Supply Chain” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”).

The “Notice” pointed out that the photovoltaic industry has recently experienced phased supply and demand mismatches, severe price fluctuations in some supply chains, hoarding and other signs of hoarding in individual links, and fragmented markets and regional closures in some places. In order to promote the high-quality development of the photovoltaic industry , and actively promote the construction of a new energy supply and consumption system, the three departments issued this “Notice”.

The “Notice” emphasizes that local industry and informatization, market supervision, and energy authorities should focus on the strategic goal of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, scientifically plan and manage the development of the photovoltaic industry in the region, and actively, steadily and orderly promote the construction of the national photovoltaic market. At the same time, it is necessary to optimize the industrial regional layout to avoid industrial convergence, vicious competition and market monopoly. The competent departments of industry, informatization, and energy in various places should adhere to the overall planning of epidemic prevention and control and industrial economic development, guide enterprises to stabilize the supply chain, improve the level of the industrial chain, jointly promote the coordinated development of the industry, and ensure the stable operation of the photovoltaic industry chain supply chain. Local market supervision departments should strengthen supervision and management, strengthen cross-departmental joint law enforcement, and severely crack down on illegal activities such as price gouging, monopoly, and production and sale of fake and shoddy products in the photovoltaic industry.

The “Notice” requires that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State Administration of Market Supervision, and the National Energy Administration will promptly report the progress of key work, conduct interviews and warnings for places and enterprises with problems in a timely manner, and conduct law enforcement inspections on companies that violate laws and regulations.