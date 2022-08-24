Home Business Three departments: Promote the coordinated development of the photovoltaic industry chain and supply chain to avoid industrial convergence, vicious competition and market monopoly
Business

Three departments: Promote the coordinated development of the photovoltaic industry chain and supply chain to avoid industrial convergence, vicious competition and market monopoly

by admin
Three departments: Promote the coordinated development of the photovoltaic industry chain and supply chain to avoid industrial convergence, vicious competition and market monopoly

On August 24, the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released the “Notice of the General Office of the General Office of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the General Office of the General Office of the National Energy Administration on Promoting the Coordinated Development of the PV Industry Chain Supply Chain” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”).

The “Notice” pointed out that the photovoltaic industry has recently experienced phased supply and demand mismatches, severe price fluctuations in some supply chains, hoarding and other signs of hoarding in individual links, and fragmented markets and regional closures in some places. In order to promote the high-quality development of the photovoltaic industry , and actively promote the construction of a new energy supply and consumption system, the three departments issued this “Notice”.

The “Notice” emphasizes that local industry and informatization, market supervision, and energy authorities should focus on the strategic goal of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, scientifically plan and manage the development of the photovoltaic industry in the region, and actively, steadily and orderly promote the construction of the national photovoltaic market. At the same time, it is necessary to optimize the industrial regional layout to avoid industrial convergence, vicious competition and market monopoly. The competent departments of industry, informatization, and energy in various places should adhere to the overall planning of epidemic prevention and control and industrial economic development, guide enterprises to stabilize the supply chain, improve the level of the industrial chain, jointly promote the coordinated development of the industry, and ensure the stable operation of the photovoltaic industry chain supply chain. Local market supervision departments should strengthen supervision and management, strengthen cross-departmental joint law enforcement, and severely crack down on illegal activities such as price gouging, monopoly, and production and sale of fake and shoddy products in the photovoltaic industry.

See also  Challenging a car to "ride for 10 years" with zero loss, 550,000 people watched Luyuan live online and faced Guinness_TOM News

The “Notice” requires that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State Administration of Market Supervision, and the National Energy Administration will promptly report the progress of key work, conduct interviews and warnings for places and enterprises with problems in a timely manner, and conduct law enforcement inspections on companies that violate laws and regulations.

You may also like

The iPhone 14 will be less Chinese. Apple...

Volatility at the Business Square, growing expectations for...

Euro-dollar exchange rate falls below parity euro zone...

The stock exchanges of today, August 24th. Gas...

Upcoming MacBook models and other products will use...

Lazio: Raul Moro goes on loan to Ternana...

Shaanxi will build my country’s first commercial controllable...

Huawei Mate 50 Pro real machine spy photos...

Vice President of iQOO Z6x Reservation Products: 6000mAh...

Analysts believe that fewer users are ready to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy