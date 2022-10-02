Original title: Three departments released, new energy vehicles continue to be exempt from purchase tax

Recently, in order to support the development of the new energy vehicle industry, the Ministry of Finance, the State Administration of Taxation, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology jointly issued an announcement a few days ago, clarifying that the new energy vehicles that expire at the end of this year will be exempted from the vehicle purchase tax policy and will continue to be implemented until the end of next year. The announcement clarifies that new energy vehicles with a purchase date between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023 are exempt from vehicle purchase tax.

Exemption from purchase tax continues, how much money can you save when buying a car? How much boost does this policy have on the auto market? What positive significance does this policy have for the upstream and downstream industries of new energy vehicles? The reporter interviewed Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the National Passenger Vehicle Market Information Association, and invited him to answer these questions.

Q

Exemption from purchase tax continues, how much money can you save when buying a car?

A: The calculation method of vehicle purchase tax is deduction amount = 10%*[发票价/(1+增值税率13%)]. Taking a new energy vehicle with an invoice price of 150,000 yuan as an example, the vehicle purchase tax can be reduced by 13,200 yuan. At present, the price of mainstream high-end new energy vehicles is around 300,000 yuan, and the price excluding tax is about 280,000 yuan, so that consumers can save more than 20,000 yuan when buying a car.

According to Cui Dongshu, the new energy vehicle purchase tax exemption policy is more beneficial to consumers, and the amount of tax relief is basically the same as this year’s subsidy amount. At the end of 2022, the new energy vehicle market is facing the withdrawal of new energy vehicle subsidies, and the continued exemption of purchase tax for one year will provide a buffer for the market.

Q

How much boost does this policy have on the auto market?

A: The boosting effect is still relatively large. If there is no purchase tax reduction and exemption policy, coupled with the cancellation of subsidies for new energy vehicles, the cost of purchasing a car will increase significantly, and the enthusiasm for purchasing will inevitably decrease. However, due to the timely introduction of policies, new energy vehicles still have certain advantages in price, which has stabilized consumers’ purchase expectations. It is foreseeable that the continuation of the purchase tax reduction and exemption policy will inevitably inject momentum into the new energy vehicle market.

Q

What positive significance does this policy have for the upstream and downstream industries of new energy vehicles?

A: The extension of the purchase tax exemption for new energy vehicles is beneficial to the development of the upstream and downstream of the industry chain. From the perspective of industry characteristics, the development of the upstream and downstream of the new energy vehicle industry chain requires a stable expectation as support. At present, the purchase tax reduction and exemption policy has been continued, and it is expected that the new energy vehicle industry will remain in the growth range next year, which will be a “stabilizer” for related industries.