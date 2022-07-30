Within a day, three officials from the Henan financial supervision system were investigated.

On July 29, according to the website of the Henan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, Guo Qin, director of the Second Non-Banking Division and first-level investigator of the Henan Supervision Bureau of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, Xia Jun, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Kaifeng Supervision Branch of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and the People’s Bank of China Zhao Dewang, director of the Financial Stability Division of Zhengzhou Central Sub-branch, is suspected of serious violations of discipline and law, and is currently undergoing disciplinary review by the Disciplinary Committee and supervision and investigation by the Supervisory Committee. Prior to this, Kang Zhigang, a first-level investigator of the City Commercial Bank Supervision Office of the Henan Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, and Li Huanting, a first-level inspector of the Henan Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, were investigated successively.

Guo Qin, 57, just stepped down as the director of the second non-banking division of the Henan Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau in June this year, and only serves as a first-level researcher.

Between February 2015 and October 2020,Guo Qin has long served as the director of the second division of the former Henan Banking Regulatory Bureau for the supervision of rural small and medium financial institutions, and the director of the new rural financial institution supervision division of the Henan Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau. These two departments are mainly responsible for the market access, off-site supervision and on-site inspection of new rural financial institutions such as village banks and rural mutual funds within their jurisdictions.

On July 24, Li Huanting, a first-level inspector of the Henan Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, was investigated. He also previously served as the director of the second division of the supervision of rural small and medium-sized financial institutions in the Henan Banking Regulatory Bureau. After being promoted to the deputy director, Guo Qin took over this position.

Xia Jun, born in August 1968, served as Deputy Chief of the Accounting Section and Deputy Chief of the Financial Institution Supervision Section of the Zhumadian Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China in his early years.

In 2003, after the establishment of the former China Banking Regulatory Commission, Xia Jun worked in the Banking Regulatory Bureau of Zhumadian, Henan Province, and successively served as deputy director of the office, deputy section chief and section chief of the Finance and Accounting Section, office director, and director of the Party Committee Office.

Since December 2009, Xia Jun has been a member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of Zhumadian Banking Regulatory Bureau. After the institutional reform of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, Xia Jun served as a member of the Party Committee and deputy director of the Zhumadian Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

In October 2020, Xia Jun was transferred to the party secretary and director of the Kaifeng Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau.

Another central bank cadre under investigation is Zhao Dewang, 57, director of the Financial Stability Division of the Zhengzhou Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China.

Zhao Dewang has worked in the central bank system since he started his career. In his early years, he worked in the Zhumadian City Sub-branch, Zhumadian Sub-branch, Zhumadian City Sub-branch, and Biyang County Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China.

Since November 2002, Zhao Dewang has successively served as a member of the party committee and vice president of the Xinyang Central Sub-branch of the Bank (2004.07 and the deputy director of the Xinyang Central Sub-branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange), and the deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinyang Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China. Deputy Director of the Xinyang Central Sub-branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Since then, he has successively served as Secretary of the Party Committee and President of Xinyang Central Sub-branch of the Central Bank and Director of Xinyang Central Sub-branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of Nanyang Central Sub-branch of the Central Bank and Director of Nanyang Central Sub-branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, Central Bank of Luoyang Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Central Sub-branch and Director of the Luoyang Central Sub-branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In December 2019, Zhao Dewang served as the director of the Financial Stability Division of the Zhengzhou Central Sub-branch of the Central Bank until the investigation.

The Financial Stability Office where Zhao Dewang works is generally responsible for the coordination of financial supervision with local financial regulators and relevant departments; monitoring and evaluating local financial system risks, and researching and implementing policy measures to prevent and resolve systemic financial risks.

Recently, the problem of difficulty in withdrawing money from Henan Rural Banks has attracted much attention, and advances are being carried out one after another. The person in charge of the relevant department of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said on July 17 that after nearly three months of hard work, the public security organs have initially identified the main facts of the case and restored the truth of the incident. Henan New Fortune Group manipulated five village banks in Henan and Anhui to illegally absorb and occupy public funds through internal and external collusion, use of third-party platforms and fund brokers, tamper with original business data, and cover up illegal behavior. According to a previous report by the Xuchang Public Security Bureau, since 2011, a criminal gang headed by Lu, the actual controller of New Fortune Group, has been suspected of using village banks to commit a series of serious crimes.

This article comes from The Paper, the original title is “Three Financial Supervisory Officials in Henan Are Investigated on the Same Day”

