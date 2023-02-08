On February 8, 2023, Ideal Auto officially released its first five-seater product-a new five-seater flagship for families, Ideal L7 (configuration|inquiry). Ideal L7 is designed for a family of three, adopting a unique design language and new colors that incorporate time. The new car is equipped with the ideal range-extending electric system 2.0, with an acceleration time of 5.3 seconds from 100 kilometers and a CLTC comprehensive battery life of 1315 kilometers.

In addition to the ideal L7 Pro and Ideal L7 Max models announced on September 30, 2022, the third model of the Ideal L7, the Ideal L7 Air, was also released today. Ideal L7 Air uses a battery pack with the same performance and higher cost performance. It is equipped with CDC continuously variable damping shock absorber, Ideal Smart Driving AD Pro and Ideal Smart Space SS Pro as standard, creating an experience beyond the same level. Ideal L7 Air, Ideal L7 Pro, and Ideal L7 Max have national unified retail prices of RMB 319,800, RMB 339,800, and RMB 379,800, respectively.

In addition, Ideal L8 Air is also launched simultaneously, and it is also equipped with CDC continuously variable damping shock absorber, Ideal Smart Driving AD Pro and Ideal Smart Space SS Pro as standard, with a unified national retail price of 339,800 yuan. So far, the ideal L8 Air, Ideal L8 Pro, and Ideal L8 Max models will better meet the travel needs of family users in the price range of 300,000 to 400,000.

As the first mid-to-large five-seat flagship SUV under Ideal Motors, the Ideal L7 creates a spacious, comfortable and warm exclusive space experience for a family of three. The ideal L7 has a length of 5050 mm, a width of 1995 mm, a height of 1750 mm and a wheelbase of 3005 mm.

The second-row seat of Ideal L7 is independently developed by Ideal Automobile based on the five-seat SUV model. The maximum leg room in the second row can reach 1160 mm, and the height of the rear row is close to one meter, providing a riding experience comparable to that of a D-class luxury car.

Ideal L7 is equipped with 26 storage spaces, which can easily store items including mobile phones, keys, lipsticks, sunglasses, high heels and handbags. The super-long seat slide rail, 4/2/4 reclining design and electric adjustment of the whole car seat can freely reorganize the space in the car like building blocks.

In addition to queen seats and a large storage room, Ideal L7 also comes standard with electric sunshade curtains, a large canopy, and a front windshield with double-layer silver-plated sound insulation and heat insulation technology. The heat insulation rate of the silver-plated layer exceeds 50%. Under the sun, the temperature inside the car with silver coating is 5 degrees lower than that of ordinary glass, and the ultraviolet blocking rate exceeds 99%.

The second row of Ideal L7 is equipped with an independently controllable air-conditioning system, which allows family members in the rear row to adjust the temperature of their own space. In addition to the air outlets of the central armrest box and the air outlets of the second row of feet, Ideal L7 also adds B-pillar air outlets on both sides, which can achieve faster air circulation and more abundant blowing angles.

In addition, Ideal L7 also comes standard with fully-enclosed seat heating, four-seater ventilation, four-seater waist massage, and comfortable soft pillows; the all-inclusive door design allows the hostess to get in and out of the car without worrying about dirty trouser legs and skirt corners.

Ideal L7 Max is the only mainstream five-seater SUV that is equipped with rear screens as standard. Three 15.7-inch 3K large screens all adopt ultra-thin coating Anti-Reflective technology, which greatly reduces the mirror effect on the screen surface, and can be seen clearly without dazzling even in a strong light environment.

7.3.4 panoramic sound system, with 21 professional-grade speakers, double center, three high-power subwoofers, four sky speakers, and a maximum power amplifier of 1920 watts.

In addition to having super powerful hardware, Li Auto also continues to iterate software through OTA to improve experience and add rich applications. In the first half of the year, it plans to launch new gameplays such as Tuning Master and Task Master.

In terms of performance, the self-developed front five-in-one and rear three-in-one intelligent electric four-wheel drive system of Ideal L7 has a peak power of 330 kW, a peak torque of 620 Nm, and an acceleration time of only 5.3 seconds from 100 kilometers. With excellent power output Adjustment brings abundant power performance.

In terms of battery life, the total power of the ideal L7’s battery pack is 42.8 kWh, and the CLTC pure electric cruising range reaches 210 kilometers, which can almost meet more than 90% of the daily travel needs in the city.

In addition, both Ideal L7 Pro and Max versions are equipped with Ideal Magic Carpet air suspension as standard. Ideal Auto has independently developed and mastered the core software and hardware technologies, realizing the driving comfort and handling stability of the flagship five-seater SUV.

Ideal L7 adopts the flagship body safety structure. High-strength steel in the body-in-white accounts for more than 75%, of which hot-formed steel accounts for more than 29%. This means that the strong body structure can effectively Resists the shock of a crash and ensures the structural integrity of the passenger compartment.

Ideal L7’s Nappa leather has obtained the gold medal certification from the authoritative leather environmental protection organization LWG. It innovatively uses natural plant extracts such as pine needles for refined processing to remove the odor brought by the traditional leather tanning process and better maintain the interior of the car. The space has a natural, fresh smell.

Ideal L7 ceiling fabric also innovatively adopts the negative oxygen ion impregnation process in the industry, which can continuously release abundant negative oxygen ions to the air inside the car, allowing the family to bathe in fresh air at any time.

In terms of speech, Ideal Auto’s innovative MIMO-NET algorithm, based on a deep neural network, realizes the accurate separation of human voices in multiple voice areas, and can accurately separate voices for specific people and specific voice areas. In the scene, the accuracy rate has increased by more than 42% compared with half a year ago.

Ideal L7 also introduces new colors for users. This exclusive new color is the first warm tone in the brand’s palette – full of details and layers of red, the design is inspired by the first rays of sun in the winter dawn. Surrounding the body of Ideal L7, the color will change subtly under different lighting conditions.

From February 9, 2023, users can experience and test drive the brand new Ideal L7 in retail centers across the country. Ideal L7 Pro and Ideal L7 Max will start delivery on March 1st, and Ideal L7 Air and Ideal L8 Air will start delivery in early April.