



Source: Fast Technology

September is destined to be a lively January for Apple! From the press conference on the 8th, the sale on the 16th, and the arrival of new phones one after another, all kinds of news have been closely watched!

The iPhone 14 has become the biggest slot, and the stock is abundant but “no one cares.” According to reports, due to the lower-than-expected sales of the iPhone 14, Apple abandoned its plan to increase the assembly volume of the iPhone 14 series by 6 million units in the second half of this year, and continued the plan of 90 million units, which is roughly the same as last year’s level. And Zhengzhou Foxconn even dismantled part of the iPhone 14 production line and upgraded the production of iPhone 14 Pro series models.

Compared with the few people who buy the iPhone 14, the sales of the iPhone 14 Pro series are very hot. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max sales accounted for about 85% of total sales. However, after receiving the iPhone 14 Pro one after another in recent days, the phone friends found an amazing fact: its “yield rate is not 100%”! iPhone14 Pro will randomly have bugs!

The following are three questions that users have reported a lot. If you also bought the iPhone 14 Pro, you can check if your phone has any problems.

1. iPhone 14 Pro purple version, the frosted back shell will fall off

This year, the new purple version of the iPhone 14 Pro series was very popular as soon as it was launched, and many people placed orders for this. Dark purple low-key luxury and can change color, with AG frosted glass back shell, full of fashion sense and feel good.

However, it is such a high-end flagship machine that sells as high as 8,999 yuan, but it was revealed that “there are some problems in the process”. Some netizens posted pictures and feedback: they said that their purple version of the iPhone 14 Pro rear case was “scratched”! From the picture, it seems that the frosted layer has fallen off directly?

However, according to the analysis of the blogger Lao Bang Technology: This speck-like thing may not be a “scratch”, but a flaw in the AG process of the glass. Because the frosted back shell of the iPhone is different from other manufacturers: Android phones basically use chemical etching, that is, the frosted effect is achieved by corroding the glass back, and the whole is completed on the same piece of glass;

The iPhone, on the other hand, achieves a frosted effect by spraying ceramic bead sand on the glass surface, which is a physical AG process—combining two completely different materials. If you touch the bright surface of the logo and the frosted area on the edge, you can feel that the frosted area is a little higher than the glass. So this kind of shedding phenomenon should be a problem with the AG process of the glass.

At present, there have been many “scratches” on the purple back cover of many friends. According to the netizens who checked Qiqi, it seems that many people went to the physical store to see the prototype, and the back of the purple version also had a lot of scratches… Because it is a new Color, the probability of defects is definitely higher than the old color, like last year’s Yuanfeng blue stainless steel frame oxidation problem, the probability is also higher than other colors.

So if you have this kind of problem with the purple version of the iPhone 14 Pro, you should go to Apple after-sales to solve it. Because only with positive feedback from everyone, Apple can make improvements to its own craftsmanship.

Seeing this, you may ask: Why can’t Apple chemically etch the glass back to achieve a frosted effect like Android phones? Qiqi thinks that this is probably the crafting style of Apple!

After all, Apple has always been a bit ingenious about the materials used in its products. For example, in the iPhone 14 series this time, can you imagine that some of its parts are actually made of “scrap”…

The antenna strip of the iPhone 14 series is made from recycled plastic water bottles; the PCB coating and all camera cables are made of recycled gold; the sensor module is made of recycled tungsten; and the casing is made of recycled aluminum alloy.

In addition, Apple also removes the plastic packaging film of the iPhone, and even cancels the charger in the box, and regularly recycles tin, rare earth, cobalt, copper, glass, steel and other materials for use in various products;

And it is expected that by 2030, the carbon emissions of related products will reach net zero. Although the ultimate purpose of Apple’s series of operations is to reduce costs and expand profits, it is worthy of recognition that it is conducive to “environmental protection”!

Apple’s materials are so “special”, presumably the purple back shell process problem of the iPhone 14 Pro will soon have a solution. Seventy-seven will continue to pay attention to news in this regard, and we will inform you of new reports in time~

2. When the iPhone 14 Pro is charging, it will automatically restart

Recently, some users have reported that the iPhone 14 Pro has a major bug, that is, their iPhone 14 Pro will intermittently restart without warning when charging through MagSafe or Lightning.

And under the iOS16.0.1 system, this kind of restart occurs frequently during charging, about every 10-20 minutes. In response to this issue, Apple officials have not yet given a clear response. However, some users speculate that the reason why the iPhone 14 Pro is in such a situation may have something to do with the fact that the phone is in an idle state, and even gave their own hypothetical solution: disable the refresh of background applications. However, Qiqi still feels that if there is an indirect automatic restart problem, friends should seek after-sales service from Apple as soon as possible. After all, it is not very reliable to fiddle around…

3. The first batch of iPhone14 Pro series may have a card slot problem

This is also a revelation from a user: After receiving the iPhone 14 Pro Max that I was thinking about, I found that Apple had installed the wrong SIM card slot? The original dual-card dual-standby iPhone 14 Pro Max received only a single SIM card slot.

Frightened many phone friends who have not inserted dual SIM cards quickly took a look at their iPhone 14 Pro Max! Although this kind of thing is not common, but what if it is the strange one! I can’t help but worry about assembly. . . . . . So friends who started this phone might as well check it out…

After the arrival of the new iPhone every year, it is always full of complaints. In addition to the three possible flaws in the iPhone 14 Pro that Qiqi introduced to you today, there are also many hard-core bugs of the iPhone 14 series on the Internet: for example, the smart island is stuck, the camera has problems, etc. Wait for the seven or seven episodes to complete these iPhone14 “rollovers” real hammers, and then share them with everyone~

Well, today’s revelation is here: for the purple back shell of the iPhone 14 Pro will be “scratched”, the charging restart, and the card slot problem, have you experienced it yourself? Have you or your relatives and friends experienced other bugs in the iPhone 14 series?

Welcome to the message area and talk to everyone~



