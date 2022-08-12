DoNews August 12 news (Ding Fan) A few days ago, Huawei Mate 50 series has been announced on the official website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Models, all three devices support TD-LTE / LTE FDD / WCDMA / CDMA 1X / GSM standard, support dual card dual standby.

It is reported that in addition to the above three products, Huawei will also bring you Mate50 E and Mate50 X. The former will use the Snapdragon 778G processor, while the latter will be the Snapdragon 8. It is expected that the price of Huawei Mate50X will be below 4,000 yuan. The system supports Huawei Imaging XMAGE, and is equipped with HarmonyOS 3.0 system. The overall configuration is stronger than that of the P50 series.