Three new partners: How the “next generation” should drive growth at EY

Dock with potential employees as early as possible and “make a name for yourself with them”: This is one of the approaches of the testing and consulting company EY Austria when looking for employees: “Of course we are present at the universities and even at the commercial academies,” says Erich Lehner, Site manager in Linz. 100 employees (out of 1200 in Austria) work here. A broad spectrum is covered with auditing and accounting, tax advice and law, transaction and strategy as well as advice (cyber security, sustainability, etc.). The “next generation” is increasingly coming into focus: with Martin Lehner (39, tax consultancy), Martina Geisler (35, accounting consultancy) and Marion Raninger (37, final audit), three new partners with different focal points were appointed at the beginning of July. There are nine in Linz altogether, five are women. Geisler returned from maternity leave in June and became a partner in July: “That’s a strong message to other women and young fathers. Self-determined and flexible working is possible with us.” According to Raninger, women often do not dare to do so much and hide their light under a bushel: Self-confidence is strengthened at EY workshops, for example.

According to Martin Lehner, salary and career are no longer the be-all and end-all when looking for employees: It is about the compatibility of work and family and the meaning of work.

Four-day week in the test

In order to offer even more flexibility, EY is testing the four-day week in the insurance sector in summer. The possibility of working 20 days a year from the holiday location (“Workation”) is also created.

In addition to listed corporations, EY’s customers include above all family businesses, and scale-ups (young companies with good growth potential) are also supported. “We have many exciting customers, but there are still white spots. Our goal is to approach new customers and expand the portfolio with existing ones,” says Raninger: Here, too, the younger generation should play a pioneering role. Sales in Austria in the 2021/22 financial year (as of June 30) were EUR 176 million. The final figures for 2022/23 are not yet available. According to Erich Lehner, however, an increase in the double-digit percentage range is expected.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

author

Elizabeth Prechtl

Editor Economics

Elizabeth Prechtl

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

