Three of the best SUVs selected by CCTV are all Japanese: Honda CR-V is selected

Three of the best SUVs selected by CCTV are all Japanese: Honda CR-V is selected

The third China Central Radio and Television Awards Ceremony was held on the evening of April 7th.

The ceremony announced the grand prize of the jury, the special prize of the jury, the three major model awards and the top ten individual awards. A total of 18 models and 6 technologies from 23 auto companies won the final awards of the third “China Automobile Festival”.

Among the three model awards,A total of three cars were selected for the best SUV, all of which are Japanese cars, namely Dongfeng Honda CR-V, GAC Honda Haoying, and Dongfeng Nissan Aria.

The best car was won by the German car SAIC Volkswagen Lingdu L,andThe best MPV was won by Lantu Dreamer

The top ten individual awards are:

1. The best safety car – the new Hongqi H5

2. The best health cockpit – Jietu Dasheng i-DM

3. Best low-carbon car – FAW Audi Q4 e-tron, Feifan R7

4. The best intelligent driving car – BMW i7

5. The best connected car – GAC Trumpchi M8 Grandmaster Series

6. Best Design Car – FAW Toyota Grevia

7. The best comfortable car – FAW-Volkswagen Lanxuan

8. The best power car – Beijing Hyundai Festa N Line

9. The best handling car – Jikrypton 001

10. The best four-wheel drive off-road performance vehicle – Tank 500

CCTV selects the best SUV three are all Japanese: Honda CR-V selected

