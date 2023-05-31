Three phases of artificial intelligence: Why scientists co-sign to limit AI technology that could kill humans – BBC News 中文

3 hours ago

Experts including the heads of OpenAI and Google’s Deepmind have warned that artificial intelligence could lead to the extinction of humanity, but how can machines replace humans?

Since its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT — a chatbot that uses artificial intelligence to answer questions or generate text or even codes based on user needs — has become the fastest-growing internet app in history.

In just two months, it reached 100 million active users. It took Instagram two and a half years to reach the milestone, according to tech monitoring firm Sensor Town.

The popularity of ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI with funding from Microsoft, has fueled intense speculation about the impact of artificial intelligence on the future of humanity.

Dozens of experts backed a statement published on the webpage of the Center for AI Safety, saying: “Mitigating the risk of extinction caused by artificial intelligence should be part of the equation alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war. global priority.”

But others say such concerns are overblown.

imitate human

AIs such as ChatGPT, DALL-E, Bard, and AlphaCode produce text (from prose, poems, and jokes to computer code) and images (such as diagrams, photos, and artwork) that are almost identical to human own works and are indistinguishable.

Students use it for homework, politicians use it for speeches. Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss launched the resource in the U.S. Congress.

Tech giant IBM said it would stop hiring for 7,800 jobs that could be handled by artificial intelligence. See also China's private real estate company Xuhui does not repay external debt but domestic debt | Real estate | US dollar debt | Financing

If all these changes overwhelm you, get ready:

We’re only at the first stage of artificial intelligence, with two more on the horizon that some scientists fear could threaten the very existence of humanity.

1. Artificial Narrow Intelligence

Narrow AI, also known as domain-restricted AI, focuses on a single task, performing repetitive work across a range of functions.

It typically learns from large amounts of data, such as from the internet, but only in the specific domain it was programmed to learn.

An example is a chess program, capable of beating a world champion, but unable to perform other tasks.

Smartphones are full of apps that use this technology, from GPS maps to music and video programs that learn your tastes and make recommendations.

Even more complex systems, such as self-driving cars and ChatGPT, are forms of weak AI. They cannot function outside the confines of their set roles, so cannot make decisions on their own.

But some experts believe that systems programmed to learn automatically, such as ChatGPT or AutoGPT, could be the next stage of development.

2. Artificial General Intelligence

Artificial General Intelligence (AI) will come when machines can complete any intellectual task that humans can. See also Singapore Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose slightly to 50.8 in June_Securities Times

It is also known as “strong artificial intelligence”.

In March 2023, more than 1,000 technologists called for “an immediate moratorium on training of AI systems stronger than GPT-4 for at least 6 months in all AI laboratories,” the latest version of ChatGPT.

“Artificial intelligence systems with human-rival intelligence could be harmful to society,” wrote other tech titans including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk. pose a profound risk to humanity.” Musk was one of the co-founders of OpenAI before resigning from the board over disagreements with the company’s leadership.

In the letter, published by the nonprofit Future of Life Institute, the experts said that if companies refuse to quickly halt their projects, “the government should step in and impose a moratorium” to design and Implement security measures.

Carissa Véliz of Oxford University’s AI Ethics Institute signed the letter. But she thought the Center for AI Safety’s later statement warning of extinction went too far and decided not to sign.

“The kind of AI that we’re developing right now is smart and stupid,” she told the BBC’s Andrew Webb. “If anyone has tried ChatGPT or other AIs, they’ve noticed that they have very significant limitations. .”

Welitz said she was concerned that AI could create misinformation at a very high rate.

“As the 2024 U.S. election looms, and major platforms like Twitter and others fire their AI ethics and safety teams, I’m even more concerned about this.”

The U.S. government acknowledges the potential threat. “AI is one of the most powerful technologies of our time, but in order to seize the opportunities it presents, we must first mitigate its risks,” the White House said in a May 4 statement. See also Ideal L8 equipped with Journey 5 debuts in the world!Horizon Collaborative Ideal Car Continues to Lead the Evolutionary Efficiency of Intelligent Driving

Congress has subpoenaed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to answer questions about ChatGPT.

During the Senate hearing, Altman said it was “very important” for the government to regulate his industry as artificial intelligence developed.

Carlos Ignacio Gutiérrez, a public policy researcher at the Future of Life Institute, explained to the BBC that one of the great challenges posed by AI is that “there is no joint body of experts deciding how to regulate it, like a government like the Interagency Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

This brings us to the third and final stage of artificial intelligence.

3. Superintelligence

It’s a theory that when we get to the second stage, we’ll soon be in the final stage: “superintelligent intelligence.” This happens when artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence.

Oxford University philosopher and artificial intelligence expert Nick Bostrom defines superintelligence as “intelligence far exceeding that of the best human brain in almost all domains, including scientific creativity, general intelligence, and social skills.” “.

“Humans have to study for a long time to become an engineer, a nurse or a lawyer. The problem with breaking latest news is that … it can keep improving itself when we can’t,” Gutierrez explained.

The concept is reminiscent of the plot of the movie “Terminator,” in which machines wage a nuclear war that destroys humanity.

Arvind Narayanan, a computer scientist at Princeton University, previously told the BBC that sci-fi disaster scenarios are unrealistic: “Current AI is nowhere near enough to make these risks a reality. In the end, it distracts people from Attention to the short-term dangers of artificial intelligence.”

While there’s much debate about whether machines can actually acquire the kind of broad intelligence humans possess, especially when it comes to emotional intelligence, it’s one of the biggest worries of those who think we’re on the verge of achieving artificial general intelligence.

Recently, Geoffrey Hinton, the so-called “godfather of artificial intelligence,” warned that we may be close to reaching this milestone. Hinton was a pioneer in teaching machines to learn from experience.

“I don’t think right now (machines) are smarter than us. But I think they might be soon,” said the 75-year-old, who just retired from Google.

In a statement announcing his departure from Google sent to The New York Times, Hinton said he now regrets the work he did because he fears that “bad actors” will use artificial intelligence to do “bad things.”

He gave the BBC a general example of a “nightmare scenario”: “Imagine, for example, that a bad actor like (Russian President) Putin decides to empower robots to create their own sub-targets.”

He warned that the machines could end up “creating sub-goals like ‘I need more power'” which would pose an “existential risk”.

But in the short term, Hinton said, he sees the benefits of AI far outweighing the risks, “so I don’t think we should stop developing this stuff,” he said.

Extinction or Immortality

British physicist Stephen Hawking issued a stern warning.

“The full development of artificial intelligence could mean the end of the human race,” he told the BBC in 2014, four years before his death.

Machines with this level of intelligence “will evolve on their own and redesign themselves at an increasing rate,” he said.

Nanobots and Immortality

One of the biggest fans of AI is futurist inventor and author Ray Kurzweil, an AI researcher at Google and co-founder of Silicon Valley’s Singularity University.

Kurzweil believes that humans will be able to use superintelligent artificial intelligence to overcome biological obstacles.

In 2015, he predicted that by 2030 humans will achieve immortality thanks to nanobots (very small robots) working inside us capable of repairing and healing any damage or disease.

artificial intelligence management

Gutierrez agrees that the key is to create an AI governance system.

“Imagine a future where an entity has so much information (because of Internet searches) on every person on the planet and their habits that it can control us in ways we don’t realize,” he said.