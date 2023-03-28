Original title: Three central enterprises in the Future Science City were selected as specialized and special new demonstrations

News from our newspaper (Reporter Zhao Yuhan) Beijing Future Science City, which gathers a group of specialized and special new enterprises, is aiming at a higher goal and creating a demonstration representative of specialization and special innovation. Recently, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council announced the list of creating world-class demonstration enterprises and specialized and special new demonstration enterprises. Contribute to the goal of forming more than 100 typical demonstration enterprises at different levels in different fields.

Huaneng Clean Energy Technology Research Institute is one of the demonstration enterprises selected this time. In recent years, many pioneering and leading innovations in the field of new energy have been born in this company. In February of this year, the first set of domestic mine mobile power exchange equipment developed by the research institute successfully completed the operation test in the Weijiamao Open-pit Coal Mine, realizing that only one trailer can be built in a large mine. Replace the power station to achieve flexible energy replenishment for the “big” mining buses in the mine.

State Grid Information and Communication Industry Group Co., Ltd. has 6 companies including the head office settled in the Future Science City. Up to now, the group has built 2 national scientific research platforms, 8 provincial and ministerial scientific research platforms, 3 academician expert workstations, 3 postdoctoral scientific research workstations, undertaken 38 national scientific and technological projects, and created the largest Beidou position in the energy industry Service network and edge computing power network.

National Energy Group Guoneng Zhishen Control Technology Co., Ltd. is a national-level specialized and special “little giant” enterprise in the field of industrial automation control. It currently has 71 patents and 81 software copyrights, and has created dozens of “world first” and “China‘s first set”.

The rapid development of these specialized and new enterprises will provide sufficient impetus for the future Science City to achieve high-quality development in the advanced energy industry. According to the three-year action plan for the construction of the “two districts” of the Future Science City released this year, by 2025, the “Energy Valley” will strive to achieve an income of 400 billion yuan from the advanced energy industry, gather more than 1,200 high-level talents in the energy field, and lead talents to start companies , R & D institutions have cultivated a total of about 50 enterprises, and the cumulative number of creation standards has reached about 200.

(Editors in charge: Li Shiqi, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see