Three stocks that could soar as much as 53 percent, according to a CIO

Kevin Dreyer

Gabelli Funds

A tight labor market threatens to keep inflation high, which could mean high interest rates in the longer term.

In such an environment, pricing power is critical to a company’s success, says Kevin Dreyer.

Gabelli Funds’ co-chief investment officer is bullish on stocks like Diageo and BellRing Brands.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

The Gabelli Funds are bottom-up investors, says Kevin Dreyer, co-chief investment officer for value investing at the $29 billion company founded by Mario Gabelli. This means they look for stocks that are fundamentally sound, have good earnings and profit margins, and have long-term growth tailwinds driven by market demand.

