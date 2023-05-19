Three tech trends that will set things in motion

23
The broad share indices move sideways, the Nasdaq is driven by a few heavyweights. “The Pulse” highlights three trends for the second half of the year: the bottoming out in the chip sector, the continuation of the “streaming wars” and the revival of the IPO market.
The summer doldrums set in early this year. At least on the surface, markets remain suspiciously sleepy. On the stock exchanges in the US, the S&P 500 closed 0.6% lower on Tuesday evening, the Nasdaq 100 with the largest technology stocks advanced 0.2%.
See also 39 shares will be lifted next week! 22 times the big bull stock lifted the ban, the market value topped 18 billion – yqqlm