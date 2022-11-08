Listen to the audio version of the article

Within hours, three workers died on the job in Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Campania from crushing trauma. In Turin, a 41-year-old worker was overwhelmed and crushed by numerous metal pipes in a warehouse of Alessio Tubi, a company in La Loggia. Work colleagues gave the alarm, but when the firefighters and medical personnel arrived, there was nothing more to be done for the man. A few hours earlier, a 50-year-old woman died in Borgonovo, in the province of Piacenza, after an accident in a glass factory in the town. According to what was explained by the carabinieri of Piacenza, the woman was stuck between a machine that transports the glass and a machine for the pallets: the 118 team could not help but ascertain the death which seems to be due to a crushing trauma.

A dead man at work also in Casal di Principe, in the Caserta area. It is a 49-year-old from Cesa who was working on behalf of a company on an industrial warehouse in via Saturno; the worker was carrying out an inspection when the roof gave way causing it to fall from a height of five meters. Shortly after, a 118 vehicle arrived, transporting the worker to the Aversa hospital, then transferred to the Caserta hospital where he died.

In the evening another serious accident in the Brescia area: in Cigole, a 23-year-old worker was crushed by a machine in a pellet company. Taken in serious condition to the Civili hospital he reported head trauma, thoracic trauma and upper limb trauma.

The ministerial table

The Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone, explains that “the tragic news, with injuries and fatal accidents, which now daily reach us from the workplace shake us deeply and require us to act also out of respect for the families who suffer a senseless and unacceptable mourning. My personal condolences go to them and that of the Ministry recently entrusted to my responsibility ». Safety in the workplace “is at the top of the priorities of my government activity: as a citizen who works in the institutions I am deeply affected by the continuous mourning, which has now become a real social emergency – continues the minister -. Ensuring safety in every workplace is a complex objective that cannot be separated from education and training courses. This is why, as already announced during the meeting with the social partners on 4 November, a special table will be convened with due urgency to define a common strategy useful for dealing with this emergency with the necessary measures ”. The general secretary of the CISL, Luigi Sbarra speaks of “one tragedy after another that indignates the country. The government addresses this emergency by stepping up inspections and sanctions. We cannot resign ourselves to this massacre ».

The Inail report

The two fatal accidents and the serious injury update a bulletin which, according to Inail data for the first nine months of the year, gives an improving picture in terms of deaths at work, but worsening if we look at the accident data as a whole. The criticality that requires particular attention concerns ongoing activities, where both deaths and accidents in general are on the rise. Furthermore, the pandemic factor continues to have an impact on the data, according to the institute: the increase in injuries is in fact partly due to the increase in accident reports from Covid-19.