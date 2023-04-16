Through Paris by bike: Two wheels conquer Paris

This was mainly due to the strong demand for e-bikes, which increased by 12 percent to a good 738,000 units. An average of 1965 euros was paid for this.

A good 700,000 e-bikes sounds like little compared to Germany, even if you take into account the difference in population of almost 20 million in the European part of France. In Germany, 2.2 million bicycles with battery support were sold in the same period. “There’s no reason not to close this gap,” says François Jacquet, founder of bicycle brand Shiftbikes. “So far we have only seen the first wave of early adopters,” he is convinced. “Now it’s Mr. and Mrs. Jedermann’s turn.”

It is precisely for them that he has created his standard model with 26-inch tires, of which 200 to 300 a month are manufactured near the northern French city of Nantes. It is more stable and durable than a cheap example, but at 1890 euros cheaper than high-end bicycles. It is also similar to the Veligo rental bike model, which can be rented for up to six months in the greater Paris area. That’s why most of Jacquet’s clients are from Paris.