Thurgau Bernina puts hackers in their place

Bernina puts hackers in their place – Thurgau sewing machine manufacturer pays only 10 dollars instead of 1.3 million Cyber ​​criminals attacked Bernina with malware, stole data and published part of it on the dark web. In negotiations about a ransom, the company from Steckborn obviously stalled the gang and was able to largely repair the damage in the meantime.

In the assembly department of the Bernina in Steckborn. Image: Daniel Hager/PD

On April 5, 2023, hackers attacked the IT network of the sewing machine manufacturer Bernina, headquartered in Steckborn, with malware (ransomware). A message from Bernina shows that data was stolen and the hackers published part of it on the night of April 26th. According to the portal inside-it.ch, this includes business documents, copies of employee ID cards, passwords, non-disclosure agreements and job offers.