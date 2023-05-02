Home » Thurgau Bernina puts hackers in their place
Thurgau Bernina puts hackers in their place

Bernina puts hackers in their place – Thurgau sewing machine manufacturer pays only 10 dollars instead of 1.3 million

Cyber ​​criminals attacked Bernina with malware, stole data and published part of it on the dark web. In negotiations about a ransom, the company from Steckborn obviously stalled the gang and was able to largely repair the damage in the meantime.

On April 5, 2023, hackers attacked the IT network of the sewing machine manufacturer Bernina, headquartered in Steckborn, with malware (ransomware). A message from Bernina shows that data was stolen and the hackers published part of it on the night of April 26th. According to the portal inside-it.ch, this includes business documents, copies of employee ID cards, passwords, non-disclosure agreements and job offers.

