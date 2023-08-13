Home » Thurgau company Nüssli was there
Business

Thurgau company Nüssli was there

by admin
Thurgau company Nüssli was there

The Thurgau scaffolder Nüssli is at the start of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest

The World Athletics Championships in Budapest are just around the corner. Not only Swiss athletes will be there, but also the Hüttwil specialist Nüssli for temporary buildings. Nüssli has expanded the National Athletics Center constructed for this occasion by 25,000 places. Sustainability also plays a major role here.

Together with the architects from Napur, Nüssli has developed a sustainable concept for the stadium of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Image: PD

New competition arenas are often specially built for major sporting events such as the Olympic Games or World Championships. It is not uncommon for these to then be left to decay. Those stadiums that remain after their use as ghost sports venues are called “white elephants”.

See also  Hong Kong stocks open | Hang Seng Index opens 1.35% higher JD.com (09618), which intends to spin off its two companies, soars over 7% | JD.com_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Melissa Satta side B and bikini in the...

SMIC Optimistic about China’s Chip Industry, Long-Term Confidence...

Lucerne IT company Axon Vibe supplies technology to...

Extra profits, banks will not raise interest rates...

Klaus Schwab is stepping down, but not in...

Generali, profit soars to 2.3 billion (+60%). The...

Yizhuang Xinchuang: A Thriving Industrial Ecology Exceeding 100...

Bühler and Ikawa want to close the gap...

Milan parks, new reopenings after the July storm

CS/UBS forced merger: Keller-Sutter relieved – parties suspicious

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy