Thurgau company Nüssli was there

The Thurgau scaffolder Nüssli is at the start of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest

The World Athletics Championships in Budapest are just around the corner. Not only Swiss athletes will be there, but also the Hüttwil specialist Nüssli for temporary buildings. Nüssli has expanded the National Athletics Center constructed for this occasion by 25,000 places. Sustainability also plays a major role here.

Together with the architects from Napur, Nüssli has developed a sustainable concept for the stadium of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Image: PD

New competition arenas are often specially built for major sporting events such as the Olympic Games or World Championships. It is not uncommon for these to then be left to decay. Those stadiums that remain after their use as ghost sports venues are called “white elephants”.

