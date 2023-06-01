Home » Thursday 22 – Friday 23 June 2023: Summit for a New Global Financing Pact
Business

Thursday 22 – Friday 23 June 2023: Summit for a New Global Financing Pact

by admin
Thursday 22 – Friday 23 June 2023: Summit for a New Global Financing Pact

As announced by Emmanuel Macron during the last G20 in Bali, the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact will be held in Paris, a meeting with the aim of building a new contract between the countries of the North and the South to address climate change and global crises. This event will be an opportunity to address key issues, such as the reform of multilateral development banks, the debt crisis, innovative finance and international taxes and special drawing rights (SDRs).

The proposal fits in line with the Bridgetown Initiative launched by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, during the Cop26, with the aim of facilitating access to international funding for the countries most vulnerable to climate change to enable them to better respond to climate challenges. Discussions will be divided into four working groups: restore fiscal space for countries in short-term troubles, promote private sector development, encourage investment in “green” infrastructure and mobilize innovative finance.

Copertina EPA/ACHMAD IBRAHIM / POOL’s photo

See also  Migrant massacre, over 60 dead. Piantedosi: "They shouldn't have left"

You may also like

Eon: Electricity and gas will become cheaper for...

Usa, House approves increase in debt ceiling

The municipal government signed a strategic cooperation agreement...

Europeans, Schlein on the margins says “women leaders”...

Gross to Net Calculator 2023 | Net Salary...

US debt, yes to raising the ceiling. Biden:...

ϸӪ СѧơӲ+ģʽ_Ƶ_֤ȯ֮

The number of millionaires in Germany has shrunk...

IG Markets, Opinions on the Trading Platform: Read...

Getyourguide gets record funding from investors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy