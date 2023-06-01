Thursday 22 – Friday 23 June 2023: Summit for a New Global Financing Pact

As announced by Emmanuel Macron during the last G20 in Bali, the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact will be held in Paris, a meeting with the aim of building a new contract between the countries of the North and the South to address climate change and global crises. This event will be an opportunity to address key issues, such as the reform of multilateral development banks, the debt crisis, innovative finance and international taxes and special drawing rights (SDRs).

The proposal fits in line with the Bridgetown Initiative launched by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, during the Cop26, with the aim of facilitating access to international funding for the countries most vulnerable to climate change to enable them to better respond to climate challenges. Discussions will be divided into four working groups: restore fiscal space for countries in short-term troubles, promote private sector development, encourage investment in “green” infrastructure and mobilize innovative finance.