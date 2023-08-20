Thursday 24 August: Ukrainian Independence Day – International Affairs

Thursday 24 August is celebrated the Ukrainian declaration of independence from the Soviet Union occurred in 1991.

32 years ago Ukraine gained independence and is the second year that the anniversary is celebrated while the country is invaded by the direct heir of the USSR: the Russian Federation.

For the occasion, the emblem with the hammer and sickle was removed from the Motherland statue in Kyiv. In its place, the Ukrainian trident was inserted. The monument was erected under the rule of Leonid Brezhnev to celebrate the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany.

The Ukrainian communities in the world will join the national celebrations through numerous initiatives promoted in the countries of the diasporas. Among the most important, there is that of Free World Gathering which, since 2014, has been carrying out an initiative aimed at creating the longest human chain in the world, promoting peace, cooperation and solidarity among human beings.

EPA cover photo/Roman Zawistowski

