Thursday 4 – Saturday 6 May 2023: Olaf Scholz’s visit to Ethiopia and Kenya

The German Chancellor, for his second state visit to Africa after the trip to Niger, Senegal and South Africa in May 2022, will be engaged in a journey that will focus on the themes of fight against food insecurity and the climate crisis, economic cooperation, peacekeeping and the management of conflicts such as the one that recently erupted in Sudan. In Addis Ababa Scholz, in addition to meeting representatives of the Ethiopian government, will visit the African Union building.

In Kenya, however, the head of the German government will focus on cooperation in the field of renewable energies. Scholz, accompanied by representatives of the main German companies, will visit the geothermal plant of Lake Naivasha, the largest on the continent, on Saturday 6 May.

