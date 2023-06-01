Thus Nvidia became the first trillion-dollar chip maker

Listen to the audio version of the article

About ten months ago the scenario was bleak. The gaming market was shrinking, companies’ investments in data centers were deflating, following the dynamics of rates and inflation. A lethal mix for Nvidia, the memory chip giant with over thirty years of history in the Silicon Valley of miracles. The title, on Wall Street, suffered one collapse after another, and in a few months the market capitalization slipped to around 300 billion dollars, burning more than half of its value…