Home » Thus Nvidia became the first trillion-dollar chip maker
Business

Thus Nvidia became the first trillion-dollar chip maker

by admin
Thus Nvidia became the first trillion-dollar chip maker

About ten months ago the scenario was bleak. The gaming market was shrinking, companies’ investments in data centers were deflating, following the dynamics of rates and inflation. A lethal mix for Nvidia, the memory chip giant with over thirty years of history in the Silicon Valley of miracles. The title, on Wall Street, suffered one collapse after another, and in a few months the market capitalization slipped to around 300 billion dollars, burning more than half of its value…

See also  It is rumored that BOE has tampered with the iPhone OLED design and canceled the order: official response-Apple iPhone

You may also like

Shares: 20 percent plus – with these shares...

Health – Canada will require a health warning...

Bad weather, flooding in Cagliari and damage in...

EC card: You should watch out for these...

Ferretti Group, why will it be contestable with...

Resolution 35 of 22/05/2023 – Participation in the...

Russia, Iran and Co.: “shadow fleets” – the...

The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed...

the Big Brother of the Sea and of...

Energy – SPD expects Bundestag resolution on heating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy